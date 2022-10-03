India Women vs Malaysia Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live updates: India has registered the highest score of the tournament so far, as they got an opening partnership in excess of 100 with Shafali Verma and Meghana playing their natural game.Also Read - India Women vs Malaysia Women LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND W vs ML W, Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

However, the Malaysia team was also seen happy as they struck twice off consecutive deliveries, with Nur Syuhada striking with her first two balls of the match.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Malaysia Women (Playing XI): Winifred Duraisingam(c), Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada

Here are the live updates of India women vs Malaysia women 2nd Asia Cup Match

Live Updates

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Malaysia Women need 166 runs in 88 balls. The team needs to change the strategy and look to score more runs. Malaysia’s side was seen under pressure after losing two wickets in quick succession.

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: The Asia Cup match between India and Malaysia has been interrupted by rain. Covers are on the ground. stay tuned with us for the latest live updates.

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Match is delayed due to rain covers coming on on the ground. Match will likely start after some time

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: After 5 overs Malaysia is on 16 runs by losing 2 wickets. The batting side is struggling to get into a good rhythm.

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Malaysia is on 12 runs after 4 overs the team is seen struggling for the runs. Indian bowlers dominate the side.

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Another wicket for India Wan Julia, THAT’S OUT!! Bowled!!. Rajeshwari Gayakwad scalped another wicket in quick succession.

    Live IND-W vs MAS-W Asia Cup 2022: Three over have already done Malaysia is on 6 runs after 3 overs.