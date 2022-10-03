India Women vs Malaysia Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live updates: India has registered the highest score of the tournament so far, as they got an opening partnership in excess of 100 with Shafali Verma and Meghana playing their natural game.Also Read - India Women vs Malaysia Women LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND W vs ML W, Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

However, the Malaysia team was also seen happy as they struck twice off consecutive deliveries, with Nur Syuhada striking with her first two balls of the match.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Kiran Navgire, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Malaysia Women (Playing XI): Winifred Duraisingam(c), Wan Julia(w), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Arianna Natsya, Sasha Azmi, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Nur Dania Syuhada

Here are the live updates of India women vs Malaysia women 2nd Asia Cup Match