LIVE India vs Pakistan T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Match Updates: Aliya-Omaima Key For Final Flourish As Pakistan Eye 120; Rana's Twin Strikes Dent Pakistan; Muneeba-Maroof Steady Pakistan After Early Strike; Meghna Draws First Blood, Iram Departs; Rain Comes Back; Pakistan Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11's | Nida Dar is out, she has concussion, and that brings Kainat Imtiaz into the XI. "It's a very important game to stay alive," Bismah says. "All looking forward to the match now." Harmanpreet at the toss said: Two changes – because of the conditions. We wanted to bowl first only. In these conditions always better to chase due to DL rule. We want to go with same approach as Australia. We couldn't win that game but we played outstanding." Harmanpreet forgot one of the two changes to the India side, but we're bringing it to you shortly.

Check Playing XI:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur

A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition. Just like India, Pakistan also had to suffer a loss in their opening match, being defeated by 15 runs from Barbados. Bismah and other batters will have to get going to put some runs on board.

  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: FOUR!!! That is a welcome boundary for Pakistan. Aliya Riaz moves onto 18(20). FOUR!!! That will race away to the boundary. 10 runs off the over. PAK now 88/5 (16).

  • 5:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: Mix-up between Pakistan batters as Omaima Sohail gets run-out. Pakistan will now feel the heat to strike. 3 runs and a wicket in the 15th over. PAK 82/5 (15)

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: Aliya Riaz and Omaima Sohail need to find the fence in the remaining 25 balls. A total of 120 plus will be a good total considering Pakistan’s situation. An eventful 14th over comes to an end as PAK are 78/4 (14).

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Harmanpreet sends it upstairs. Impact is umpires’ call on the wickets. Aliya Riaz survives. PAK 72/4 (13)

  • 5:14 PM IST

  • 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: OH!!! Yastika Bhatia missed out on a stumping. However, just 2 runs off the over. DIRECT HIT!!! Just evades the stumps. PAK 63/3 (11.1)

  • 5:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: Sneh Rana brilliant over got rid of the two most content batters in Pakistan’s line-up. Two new batters in the middle for Pakistan now. Ayesha Naseem looks like a exciting prospect. PAK 61/3 (10.2)

  • 4:59 PM IST

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: SIX!!!! That is a brilliant shot from Muneeba Ali. First maximum of the match. 14 runs off the 8th over. Muneeba and Maroof are not known big hitters in cricket but they was a brilliant over for them. PAK 49/1 (8).

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs PAK T20, CWG 2022: The sun has come up and so has the run-rate of Pakistan. The run-rate of 5 has still some room for improvement though. FOUR!!! Top edge and it flew over the wicket-keeper for a boundary. IN THE AIR!!! Just evades Sneh Rana at mid-off. PAK 42/1 (7.3 )