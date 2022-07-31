LIVE India vs Pakistan T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Match Updates: Mandhana Powers India To Dominant Win Over Pakistan; Mandhana Keeps India Ahead In Chase; Mandhana-Varma Off To Brisk Start For Chase; India Need 100 Runs To Win; Aliya-Omaima Key For Final Flourish As Pakistan Eye 120; Rana’s Twin Strikes Dent Pakistan; Muneeba-Maroof Steady Pakistan After Early Strike; Meghna Draws First Blood, Iram Departs; Rain Comes Back; Pakistan Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s | Nida Dar is out, she has concussion, and that brings Kainat Imtiaz into the XI. “It’s a very important game to stay alive,” Bismah says. “All looking forward to the match now.” Harmanpreet at the toss said: Two changes – because of the conditions. We wanted to bowl first only. In these conditions always better to chase due to DL rule. We want to go with same approach as Australia. We couldn’t win that game but we played outstanding.” Harmanpreet forgot one of the two changes to the India side, but we’re bringing it to you shortly.Also Read - LIVE India vs Ghana Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Manpreet Singh and Co Aim Winning Start

Check Playing XI:

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur

A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition. Just like India, Pakistan also had to suffer a loss in their opening match, being defeated by 15 runs from Barbados.

Check out all the live updates from the match here: