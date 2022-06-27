Live| IND-W vs SL-W 3rd T20I

With the series already in the pocket, a confident India will look to complete a whitewash when they take on hosts Sri Lanka in the third and final women’s T20 International on Monday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit had thrashed the home team by 34 runs in the opening T20 and then followed it up with a dominating five-wicket win in the second game to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.Also Read - Highlights SL-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur Led India Won The Match

More importantly, the wins will be a morale booster for India ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham starting next month, where women’s T20 cricket is set to make its debut. India seems to have found the winning momentum, but they won’t be entirely pleased with their performance in the series so far. Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur-Led India Women's Team Lands In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series | See Photos

IND vs SL Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav. Also Read - Harmanpreet Kaur: Sri Lanka Tour Great Opportunity to Build Team

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi

Live Updates

  • 2:39 PM IST

    LIVE | After Smriti’s dismissal, India have lost another wicket and it is Meghana. With both the set batters back in the hut, India are in a spot of bother as Jemimah joins Harman.

  • 2:34 PM IST

    LIVE | BIG setback for India. They have lost Smiriti Mandhana. Full delivery, Smriti steps out and looks for a loft, mistimes and she holes out to long-off. That brings captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the middle. She loves the format and fans would hope she fires.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | A score of 160 would be in the mind of the Indian team. That would be a good score against the Lankans. For that to happen, the two in the middle would be important.

  • 2:25 PM IST

    LIVE | The powerplays are over. Not the best for India, but they now have two batters who are well-set and can up the ante. This middle phase would be interesting. LIVE | IND-W: 38/1 in 6 overs vs SL

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE | For India, this is a dead rubber – but they would realise these matches are important. Harmanpreet would like to get among the runs in this game that would give her a lot of confidence.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Smriti and Meghana and now working to build a strong partnership. Mandhana finishes the powerplay with a boundary. LIVE | IN-W: 37/1 in 6 overs vs SL

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | The hosts have been disciplined with their bowling thus far. They would not like India to break-free in the last over within the powerplay. Looks like the hosts have learnt a lot from this series against an experienced and seasoned Indian unit.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE | Now that India have lost Shafali early in the piece, the onus would be on Smriti to get the side off to a good start. She would have the company of the talented Meghana Sabbhineni. LIVE | IN-W: 27/1 in 5 overs vs SL

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla:


    ( 4 Overs, 21 Runs, 1 Wicket)
  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE | India-W vs Sri Lanka-W 3rd T20I, Dambulla: Oshadhi Ranasinghe comes up with the ball