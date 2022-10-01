India Women vs Sri Lanka Women’s Asia Cup 2022, IND-W vs SL-W, IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match between India and Sri Lanka. Also Read - IN-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Women's Asia Cup: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sylhet District Stadium 1 PM IST October 1st, Saturday

Jemimah Rodrigues is in fine form today as she steers the innings with an attacking mindset. On the other hand Harmanpreet Kaur is taking her time out in the middle. The stand between Verma and Rodrigues didn't last long as Ranasinghe strikes for Lankan Lionesses to remove the former. Mandhana Perishes Early; in the Innings and now the du of Verma-Rodrigues need to steer the innings for team India. Sri Lanka have wo the toss and elected to bowl first.

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Almost a perfect over for Deepti Sharma hadn’t been for the boundary. India introduce spin and it worked more or less decently. 6 runs coming from the second over. Captain Chamari finished off with a boundary in the last ball towards long-off. Sri Lanka are now at 19/0. SL 19/0 (2)

  • 2:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Good start for the Sri Lanka batters as the openers get their side off to 13 runs in the opening over. Not the best of starts for Renuka Singh Thakur. Madavi struck 3 boundaries in the first over itself. SL 13/0 (1)

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Chamari Athapaththu and Harshita Madavi open innings for Sri Lanka. Renuka Singh has the new ball for the Women in Blue. We’re in for a cracking chase. LET’S PLAY!

  • 2:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: 5 runs and a wicket in the final over! That’s some brilliant display of death bowling from Achini Kulasuriya as India manage to claw their way up to the 150-mark. With Jemimah on the crease it looked like Women in Blue will get past 160 and now they have to settle for a 150 score and need to make sure the Lankan Lionesses don’t chase the target. IND 150/6 (20)

  • 2:27 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Final over coming up now and Richa Ghosh has been trapped in front by Ranasinghe, who scalps her third wicket of the match! India are now at 145/5 after 19 overs. Can India get past 160? IND 145/5 (19)

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: OUT! BOWLED! Captain Chamari Athapaththu cleans up Jemimah Rodrigues! This is not what the Indians wanted and Lankans are delighted! Big blow for India and Rich Ghosh now comes in as the new batter to face the last few balls of the innings. IND 135/4 (18)

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodirgues has moved into the 70s and Hemalatha is the new woman in for the Women in Blue. India are currently now at 123/3 after 17 overs of play. 18 balls still left in hand and the India girls would be looking to breach the 155-run mark for sure. IND 123/3 (17)

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: OUT!! Stumped!! Finally a wicket for Sri Lanka and the captain Harmanpreet Kaur now has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. She was looking so so well and now she has to pay for her mistake. India are now at 117/3. IND 117/3 (16.1)

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: Looks like Harmanpreet has pulled her hamstring and has called for the physio or maybe a back issue? She looks in discomfort as the medical team looks on. She is up on her feet. IND 104/2 (15)

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs SL-W, Asia Cup 2022: 14 overs gone and Team India get their timely 100 on the board. Still 6 overs left to play and if India can get to 150+, it would be a fighting total for Harman and Co. Jemimah has been unstoppable today. IND 100/2 (14)