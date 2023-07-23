Top Recommended Stories

IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final, Live Score: India Start Firm Favourites In Colombo

India A vs Pakistan A, Emerging Asia Cup Final Score: India A had defeated Pakistan A in the league stage by eight wickets. Get live streaming details.

Updated: July 23, 2023 12:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Utkarsh Rathour

India A will be keen to assert their dominance in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 when they face Pakistan A in a high-voltage summit clash on Sunday. India will also draw confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage, courtesy a match-winning century from Sai Sudharsan. Underestimating Pakistan will be naïve. They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience behind them.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: Last time these two sides met each other in the group stage, Indian batter Sai Sudarshan smashed a brilliant century and led his side to a comfortable win.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: All-rounder Mohammad Wasim, captain Mohammad Harris, opener Sahibzada Farhan and pacer Arshad Iqbal all have tasted international cricket. While players such as Amad Butt and Omair Yousuf have been proven performers in the PSL.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: Having said that, underestimating Pakistan will be naïve. They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience behind them.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: This crop of young Indian players carries a lot of flair in their approach, but beneath the flashiness bubbles a layer of stone-cold determination to win from any situation. The semifinal against Bangladesh was a microcosm of that trait.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: On the other hand, Pakistan A’s only loss cam against India. They defeated Sri Lanka in the semifinal.

  • 11:44 AM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: Led by Yash Dhull, India A are unbeaten in the tournament with four out four wins. They defeated Bangladesh A in a semifinal thriller.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    Live | IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final: Hello and welcome to the final of Emerging Asia Cup 2023 final between India A and Pakistan A in Colombo. The match starts at 2 PM IST.

