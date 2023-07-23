Home

IND A Vs PAK A, Emerging Asia Cup Final, Live Score: India Start Firm Favourites In Colombo

India A will be keen to assert their dominance in the Emerging Asia Cup 2023 when they face Pakistan A in a high-voltage summit clash on Sunday. India will also draw confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Pakistan in the league stage, courtesy a match-winning century from Sai Sudharsan. Underestimating Pakistan will be naïve. They are a talented side, and many of their players have considerable international and Pakistan Super League (PSL) experience behind them.

