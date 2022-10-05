LIVE India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Final, Legends League Cricket Score: India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will face each other in the final of the Sky247.net Legends League Cricket at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings finished the league stage in the Top-2 because of their consistent performances.Also Read - IC vs BHK Final Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST October 05 Wednesday

The strength in both batting and bowling of both sides will mean that no team will start as outright favourites. While India Capitals will feature Gautam Gambhir, Ross Taylor, Ashley Nurse, and Mitchell Johnson, the in-form Pathan brothers — Yusuf and Irfan — along with Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson, pacers Fidel Edwards, Sreesanth, and Jesal Karia will lead the show for Bhilwara Kings.

Squads:

India Capitals Squad: Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, John Mooney, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Praveen Gupta, Solomon Mire, Suhail Sharma, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza, Jacques Kallis, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof

Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton, Rahul Sharma, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best