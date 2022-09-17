LIVE India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Capitals have lost three top order wickets inside powerplay. Gujarat Giants won the toss and elected to field first. Jacques Kallis to lead in place of Gautam Gambhir who is not playing today.Also Read - Virat Kohli Can't Open With Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Available In Playing XI, Gautam Gambhir's Remark Goes Viral

Check out playing XI from today’s match:

India Capitals (Playing XI): Jacques Kallis, Soloman Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Denesh Ramdin, Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Suhail Sharma, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta.

Reserves: Praveen Tambe, Rajat Bhatia, Farveez Maharoof, John Mooney.

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Virender Sehwag(c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel(w), Manvinder Bisla, Thisara Perera, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda

Reserves: Elton Chigambura, Richard Levi, Joginder Sharma.

In a first of its kind, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) has introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between Indian Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium here on Friday.

The unique rule states that one “super substitute” will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super-sub” players before the start of the game.

Legends League Cricket Match Commissioner Ravi Shastri feels that the introduction of this rule could be a game changer. With the game evolving every year, the former India coach says that the rule might be used in international cricket in the future.

