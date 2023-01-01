live

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: VVS Laxman Likely to be Full-Time T20 Coach?

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: New Captain, Roger Binny, Selection Panel updates, new coach BCCI Cricket News January 1, 2023. Check minute-by-minute LIVE

India Cricket Team Meeting LIVE Updates

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting

In what is expected to be a massive day in Indian cricket where the board is set to meet the players and decide the future course of action. The meeting is set to take place in Mumbai where BCCI Secretary Jay Shah would in person meet the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, and coach Rahul Dravid. Reports suggest that board President Roger Binny would also join the meeting via video conference.

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: New Captain, Roger Binny, Selection Panel updates, new coach BCCI Cricket News January 1, 2023. Check minute-by-minute LIVE

Load More