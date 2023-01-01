live

LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: VVS Laxman Likely to be Full-Time T20 Coach?

Updated: January 1, 2023 2:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India Cricket Team Meeting LIVE Updates

In what is expected to be a massive day in Indian cricket where the board is set to meet the players and decide the future course of action. The meeting is set to take place in Mumbai where BCCI Secretary Jay Shah would in person meet the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, and coach Rahul Dravid. Reports suggest that board President Roger Binny would also join the meeting via video conference.

  • 2:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: The meeting has reportedly been called to discuss the below-par show in the T20 World Cup semi-final versus England the loss against Bangladesh in the ODI series.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: Reports suggest Hardik Pandya would be handed the T20 captaincy on a full-time basis. These whispers have been doing the rounds since India lost in the semi-final of the T20 WC in Australia.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: With so much likely to happen today in Indian cricket, we bring you all the LIVE updates and happenings from Mumbai. Hello and welcome to our coverage.

Published Date: January 1, 2023 2:06 PM IST

Updated Date: January 1, 2023 2:07 PM IST