CWG 2022 Birmingham Day 11: India had an explosive tenth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign as it witnessed medals raining across sports like athletics, cricket, table tennis, hockey, squash and boxing, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to cap off the finals day with some gold. Players will be eyeing gold medal across the last few matches they will be playing to end the campaign on a positive note. Beginning Day 11 on a high note, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched India’s first gold medal in Badminton and the first women’s singles CWG gold medal of her career by defeating Canada’s Michelle Li in the final on Monday. Today, on the last day of CWG 2022, India will have a chance to add five more medals to its current total of 56.Also Read - PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li CWG 2022 Final Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

Live Updates

  • 3:27 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Birmingham Day 11: Gold Medal Match, India’s Lakshya Sen is facing Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG- In Men’s Singles.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Birmingham Day 11: “I am super happy, was waiting for this gold for a long time,” Sindhu says after the win

  • 3:20 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Birmingham Day 11: India’s badminton ace PV Sindhu won her maiden singles gold at the Commonwealth Games defeating Michelle Li of Canada 21-15, 21-13 on the last day of the quadrennial event in Birmingham on Monday.

    The 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, who was unsuccessful in the previous two attempts, settling for silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and bronze at the 2014 Glasgow Games, finally broke the jinx with a commanding performance against an opponent ranked 13th in the world.

  • 3:14 PM IST

