LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends Score and Match Updates, Road Safety World Series: Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny are keeping the run-rate in control for the team. Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha were off to a brisk start in Kanpur before falling in quick succession. India Legends won the toss and elected to bat first. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar-led defending champions India Legends will have Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and others in their team, for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), starting today at Green Park, Kanpur.Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd Test Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa Live in India

List of Playing XI for both sides:

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha Also Read - India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick Also Read - IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs South Africa Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 10 Saturday

Check out all the updates from the match here: 

Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: OUT!!! Suresh Raina holes out to a Van der Wath at long-on looking to clear the boundary. Leie has his first wicket as Yuvraj Singh walks out on the field to accompany Stuart Binny. IND 116/3 (12.3)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: SIX!!! That is a huge strike from Stuart Binny. Quite an expensive over from Eddie Leie. Currently, the pair of Raina and Binny are just putting on a show for the spectators. IND 104/2 (11.2)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Suresh Raina looks in some form here at the Green Park in Kanpur. It is heartening to see him attacking the bowlers like he used to in his early days. The current has marginally come down to 8 RPO now. SIX!!! That just goes over the fielder. IND 85/2 (10)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: FOUR!!! That’s a cracking cover drive from Stuart Binny. 8 off the over and a wicket. IND 60/2 (7)

  • 8:07 PM IST

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: FOUR!!! Suresh Raina makes a statement with this shot. 50 comes for India and the over ends. IND 52/1 (6)

  • 7:59 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: OUT!!! That is a huge wicket. Sachin Tendulkar falls for 16(15). Good catch form Johan Botha as Ntini draws first blood. IND 46/1 (5.2)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: FOUR!!! Sachin Tendulkar walked down the track and cleared mid-on brilliantly. Van der Wath was looking for some swing. IN THE AIR!!! Dropped!! Crowd is happy but the South Africans are not. IND 44/0 (5)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Makhaya Ntini comes in for his first over. He is still skitty, one can say for sure from his playing days. 10 off the over. IND 38/0 (4).

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: A slightly economical over this time around for Kruger. 5 runs coming of it. IND 27/0 (3)