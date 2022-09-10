LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends Score and Match Updates, Road Safety World Series: Binny and Yusuf Pathan power India to 217/4 after 20 overs. Raina and Yuvraj Singh got out courtesy of a same type of dismissal. Binny and Yusuf Pathan have a huge responsibility to take India past 190. Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny are keeping the run-rate in control for the team. Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha were off to a brisk start in Kanpur before falling in quick succession. India Legends won the toss and elected to bat first. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar-led defending champions India Legends will have Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and others in their team, for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), starting today at Green Park, Kanpur.Also Read - RSWS 2022 Day 2: Ban Legends Take on Brian Lara-Led Windies Counterparts; Australia Renew Rivalry With Sri Lanka

List of Playing XI for both sides:

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd Test Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa Live in India

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick Also Read - India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Check out all the updates from the match here: 

Live Updates

  • 10:01 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: The partnership between the pair of Andrew Puttick and Johan Van Dar Wath are off to a great start.for the 218 chase. The required run-rate is hovering around 8. SA 39/0 (5.2)

  • 9:31 PM IST

  • 9:25 PM IST

  • 9:16 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: This pair is powering along the innings for India. India have already crossed 200. Last 33 balls have yeilded 83 runs. Ntini is bowling the final over. IND 211/4 (19.5)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: SIX!!! Smoked out of the park. It was a slower ball but picked really well by Stuart Binny. The current run-rate climbs to 9.36 RPO. IND 157/4 (16.4)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Johan Botha comes out to finish his 4th over. Yuvraj Singh is looking to get the scoreboard ticking and getting the singles nicely. IND 124/3 (14)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: OUT!!! Suresh Raina holes out to a Van der Wath at long-on looking to clear the boundary. Leie has his first wicket as Yuvraj Singh walks out on the field to accompany Stuart Binny. IND 116/3 (12.3)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: SIX!!! That is a huge strike from Stuart Binny. Quite an expensive over from Eddie Leie. Currently, the pair of Raina and Binny are just putting on a show for the spectators. IND 104/2 (11.2)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Suresh Raina looks in some form here at the Green Park in Kanpur. It is heartening to see him attacking the bowlers like he used to in his early days. The current has marginally come down to 8 RPO now. SIX!!! That just goes over the fielder. IND 85/2 (10)

  • 8:10 PM IST

    LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends: FOUR!!! That’s a cracking cover drive from Stuart Binny. 8 off the over and a wicket. IND 60/2 (7)