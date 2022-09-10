LIVE India Legends vs South Africa Legends Score and Match Updates, Road Safety World Series: India Legends have won the toss and elected to bat first. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar-led defending champions India Legends will have Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and others in their team, for the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), starting on September 10.Also Read - ENG vs SA 3rd Test Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where To Watch England vs South Africa Live in India

Apart from Tendulkar, Yuvraj, Irfan, and Harbhajan, the team will also include Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S. Badrinath, Naman Ojha as wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma. Also Read - India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur where India Legends will battle it out against the South African Legends led by Jonty Rhodes. It will be interesting to see how these yesteryear players will play according to their fitness respectively. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun, the organisers said in a media release on Friday. The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India. Also Read - IN-L vs SA-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series: India Legends vs South Africa Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur at 7:30 PM IST September 10 Saturday

Check out the full squads here for both teams:

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, Balasubramaniam, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones