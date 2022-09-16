LIVE India Maharajas vs World Giants T20 Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O’Brien has been phenomenal for the Giants till now. They are now in a commanding position despite losing Hamilton Masadakza in the powerplay, Jacques Kallis, skipper of World Giants, have won the toss and elected to bat first. Harbhajan Singh will lead India Maharajas in place of Virender Sehwag.Also Read - India Legends vs World Giants T20, Eden Gardens, Kolkata Weather Report: Rain Expected To Play Spoilsport

Check out Playing XI from the match here:

India Maharajas (Playing 11) – Virender Sehwag, Tanmay Srivastava, Mohammed Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, Pankaj Singh. Also Read - INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Eden Garden, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST September 16 Friday

World Giants (Playing 11) – Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis (c), Daniel Vettori, Dinesh Ramdin, Tatenda Taibu, Thisara Perera, Kevin O’Brein, Tim Bresnan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar. Also Read - India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Legends Match Live Online and On TV

In a first of its kind, Legends League Cricket (LLC) introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens, here, on Friday.

The unique rule states that one “super substitute” will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super sub” players before the start of the game.

Subs For India Legends: Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana.

Subs For World Giants: Ryan Sidebottom, Romesh Kaluvitharana, Prosper Utseya.

Initially, Sehwag was slated to lead India Maharajas against Team World Giants, captained by South African great Jacques Kallis, in a charity match for Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation that supports girl child education.