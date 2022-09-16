LIVE India Maharajas vs World Giants T20 Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Kevin O’Brien has been phenomenal for the Giants till now. They are now in a commanding position despite losing Hamilton Masadakza in the powerplay, Jacques Kallis, skipper of World Giants, have won the toss and elected to bat first. Harbhajan Singh will lead India Maharajas in place of Virender Sehwag.Also Read - India Legends vs World Giants T20, Eden Gardens, Kolkata Weather Report: Rain Expected To Play Spoilsport

Check out Playing XI from the match here:

India Maharajas (Playing 11) – Virender Sehwag, Tanmay Srivastava, Mohammed Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, Pankaj Singh. Also Read - INM vs WOG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2022: India Maharajas vs World Giants - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Eden Garden, Kolkata at 7:30 PM IST September 16 Friday

World Giants (Playing 11) – Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis (c), Daniel Vettori, Dinesh Ramdin, Tatenda Taibu, Thisara Perera, Kevin O’Brein, Tim Bresnan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar. Also Read - India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Legends Match Live Online and On TV

In a first of its kind, Legends League Cricket (LLC) introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens, here, on Friday.

The unique rule states that one “super substitute” will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super sub” players before the start of the game.

Subs For India Legends: Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana.

Subs For World Giants: Ryan Sidebottom, Romesh Kaluvitharana, Prosper Utseya.

Initially, Sehwag was slated to lead India Maharajas against Team World Giants, captained by South African great Jacques Kallis, in a charity match for Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation that supports girl child education.

Live Updates

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: FOUR!!! Flicked off the pads and it races towards the boundary. Shot of the match till now. Kevin O’Brien is loving the Eden Gardens at the moment. FOUR!! Another boundary. WOG 74/1 (7.4)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! First wicket for India Maharajas. Pankaj Singh gets the big wicket of Hamilton Masakadza. FOUR!!! That is a brilliant counter-attacking shot from O’Brien. WOG 59/1 (6)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: IN THE AIR!!! Dropped. Irfan Pathan will not be happy with brother Yusuf Pathan’s effort. Couple of boundaries in the over. WOG 25/0 (3)

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: Refreshing to see Irfan Pathan and Sreesanth opening the bowling line up for ‘India’ again. Kevin O Brien and Hamilton Masakadza are off to steady start with a couple of boundaries. WOG 16/0 (2.1)

  • 7:34 PM IST

  • 7:32 PM IST

  • 7:09 PM IST

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: The proceeds of the benefit match will be given to Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

  • 6:53 PM IST

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: Toss is scheduled at 7 PM IST. No signs of rain at all. Players are seen taking a stroll on the ground.