LIVE India Maharajas vs World Giants T20 Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Pankaj Singh's fifer restricts Giants to 170/8 after 20 overs. Denesh Ramdin remained the top scorer (42) for World Giants. Harbhajan-led Maharajas are creating inroads in Giant's innings after the powerplay. Both Kallis and O'Brien are back in the hut. It is noteworthy that they were now in a commanding position despite losing Hamilton Masadakza in the powerplay. Jacques Kallis, skipper of World Giants, have won the toss and elected to bat first. Harbhajan Singh will lead India Maharajas in place of Virender Sehwag.

Check out Playing XI from the match here:

India Maharajas (Playing 11) – Virender Sehwag, Tanmay Srivastava, Mohammed Kaif, Parthiv Patel, Yusuf Pathan, Manvinder Bisla, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Joginder Sharma, S Sreesanth, Pankaj Singh.

World Giants (Playing 11) – Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis (c), Daniel Vettori, Dinesh Ramdin, Tatenda Taibu, Thisara Perera, Kevin O'Brein, Tim Bresnan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar.

In a first of its kind, Legends League Cricket (LLC) introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens, here, on Friday.

The unique rule states that one “super substitute” will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super sub” players before the start of the game.

Subs For India Legends: Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana.

Subs For World Giants: Ryan Sidebottom, Romesh Kaluvitharana, Prosper Utseya.

Live Updates

  • 9:45 PM IST

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! FIFER for Pankaj Singh. World Giants finish on 170/8 after 20 overs.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! Pankaj Singh gets his second wicket. Looks like Denesh Ramdin has to play till the end to take World Giants past 180 now. S. Sreesanth finished his 3rd over and he gives away 22 runs. WOG 170/5 (19)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!! Mohammed Kaif has probably got his first T20 wicket. He is jumping with joy like a 20 year old youngster. Parvinder Awana takes a great catch. WOG 135/3 (15.5)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: India Maharajas have pulled themselves back into the game with some quick wickets. World Giants should look to target 150. FOUR!!! That is an error on Parthiv Patel’s part. WOG 115/4 (15)

  • 8:33 PM IST

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: Jacques Kallis is not able to find the gaps for now. He used to be a master in doing in his playing days. OUT!!! Kevin O’Brien departs after 50. It was hit hard but went straight to Harbhajan at covers. WOG 86/2 (9.3)

  • 8:18 PM IST

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: FOUR!!! Flicked off the pads and it races towards the boundary. Shot of the match till now. Kevin O’Brien is loving the Eden Gardens at the moment. FOUR!! Another boundary. WOG 74/1 (7.4)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE INM vs WOG T20 Score, LLC 2022: OUT!!! First wicket for India Maharajas. Pankaj Singh gets the big wicket of Hamilton Masakadza. FOUR!!! That is a brilliant counter-attacking shot from O’Brien. WOG 59/1 (6)