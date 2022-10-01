LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the ODI squad today. It is believed that Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side and Sanju Samson would be his deputy while others like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would leave for Australia for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Gesture Towards Fans Ahead of Ind-SA 3rd T20I at Guwahati is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video

Live Updates

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The Indian team will play the second T20I today against South Africa. Another chance for Siraj and Chahar to hit the right notes.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The T20 WC squad is set to leave for Australia on October 6. They would reach Perth where the team would train for a week before heading to Brisbane for their warm-up games.

  • 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Injured Jasprit Bumrah would travel with the team to Australia and a final call on his status would be taken by October 15.

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: A report in Sportstar confirms that Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik would be traveling with the India T20 WC squad to Australia.

  • 7:59 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: So, after we waited all day yesterday – the announcement did not happen despite all the media reports. Will it happen today?

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Now, we will have to wait and see if the squad is announced over the festive weekend.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Well it’s almost 9 PM IST and there’s still no announcement of the squad. Squad reveal unlikely to happen tonight as of now.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: As per report by Rev Sportz Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj has been added in the reserve list of the Indian team in the T20 World Cup.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI President told to Rev Sports that there is still time left for Jasprit Bumrah before the start of the World Cup. He’s not ruled out yet.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: We are still waiting for the big reveal of the ODI squad for the South Africa series. One thing is sure, the big guns will sit out and it will be a perfect chance for the youngsters to come in and showcase their talent.