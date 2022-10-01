LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the ODI squad today. It is believed that Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side and Sanju Samson would be his deputy while others like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would leave for Australia for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - Virat Kohli Charges Whopping Rs 8.9 Cr For Every Instagram Post

India ODI Squad vs SA, Ind vs SA, India ODI Squad Live Updates, Ind vs SA ODI Schedule, Ind vs SA ODI Squads, Team India, India Squad For ODIs vs SA, India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA Live Updates, Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan Captain, Sanju Samson Vice Captain, Sanju Samson news, South Africa Tour of India, BCCI, Ind vs SA Live, Ind vs SA Live Streaming Also Read - Rishabh Pant's Gesture Towards Fans Ahead of Ind-SA 3rd T20I at Guwahati is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video

Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Engages in Fun Conversation With Guwahati Fans on Twitter, Asks For PS1 Movie Show Timings

Live Updates

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The visitors looked poor against the moving ball. They were reduced to 9 for 5 with four players getting out for a duck. They would like to put up a better show at Guwahati.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The team would have their last training session at the Balaspora stadium in Guwahati. They would like to fine-tune a few grey areas ahead of tomorrow’s game.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Apart from the Bumrah update, Rohit could also reveal or at least speak about the upcoming ODIs.

  • 3:54 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Rohit would be speaking to the media at 5 PM IST today ahead of the second T20I. He would surely give a clearer picture of Bumrah’s availability.

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: We are hours away from the start of the second T20I at Guwahati where Rohit and Co. would look to seal the series. It is surprising that the ODI squad is yet to be announced.

  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Would be interesting to see the XI. In all probability, Siraj would be picked today. Big game for him if he wants to be in the XI in Australia. Just to inform you, Siraj would be traveling with the team to Australia.

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Rohit and Virat did not get among the runs in the T20I opener versus South Africa at Trivandrum. They would hope a change of venue will help. They are key players for the side, and their form could make the difference.

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest on squad announcements. It could happen over the week when Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be named the captain.

  • 1:47 PM IST

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: It is rather surprising that the ODI squad for the South Africa series is yet to be announced. Reports suggested that it would happen on Thursday – that did not happen. It did not happen on Friday as well. Will it be third-time lucky?