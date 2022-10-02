LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

India announced the squad for the ODI series against South Africa the series will start from October 6. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team and the first match will be played at Ekana Stadium. The Indian team which is playing in T20I series against South Africa will go to play the T20 World Cup in Australia.Also Read - LIVE Guwahati Weather Update , IND vs SA 2nd T20I: No Rain; Toss on Time

Indian Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar. Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 2nd T20, Cricket Score: India Aim to Clinch Series Against South Africa

Live Updates

    Shikhar Dhawan was recently seen hitting the gym. The batter was also spotted with Indian injured all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

    India's T20 World Cup squad is likely to miss this ODI series as World Cup will start on October 16.

    There is so much hype among the fans for the ODI squad as per the reports Sanju Samson will be the deputy and Shikhar Dhawan will lead the India side.

    It's over two days now, but no sign of the announcement so far.

    Now the big questions remain, will BCCI reveal the squad for the ODI series today?

    Jasprit Bumrah has suffered a stress reaction and not a stress fracture, which was reported earlier. A BCCI source has rectified it, in an interaction with TOI.

    Mohammed Shami has returned to training on Saturday ahead of the big announcement of Jasprit Bumrah's availability in the T20 World Cup. Shami has recovered from the COVID-19 virus and looks in great touch in the training video shared by him on Instagram.