LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the ODI squad today. It is believed that Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side and Sanju Samson would be his deputy while others like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would leave for Australia for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's Old Prediction on Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral After Reports Rule Him Out of T20 World Cup Due to Back Stress Fracture

India ODI Squad vs SA, Ind vs SA, India ODI Squad Live Updates, Ind vs SA ODI Schedule, Ind vs SA ODI Squads, Team India, India Squad For ODIs vs SA, India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA Live Updates, Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan Captain, Sanju Samson Vice Captain, Sanju Samson news, South Africa Tour of India, BCCI, Ind vs SA Live, Ind vs SA Live Streaming Also Read - Siraj Over Shami as Injured Bumrah's Replacement For T20Is vs SA - Fans in Utter SHOCK!