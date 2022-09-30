LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the ODI squad today. It is believed that Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side and Sanju Samson would be his deputy while others like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would leave for Australia for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar's Old Prediction on Jasprit Bumrah Goes Viral After Reports Rule Him Out of T20 World Cup Due to Back Stress Fracture

India ODI Squad vs SA, Ind vs SA, India ODI Squad Live Updates, Ind vs SA ODI Schedule, Ind vs SA ODI Squads, Team India, India Squad For ODIs vs SA, India vs South Africa, Ind vs SA Live Updates, Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan Captain, Sanju Samson Vice Captain, Sanju Samson news, South Africa Tour of India, BCCI, Ind vs SA Live, Ind vs SA Live Streaming Also Read - Siraj Over Shami as Injured Bumrah's Replacement For T20Is vs SA - Fans in Utter SHOCK!

Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Replaces Injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20I Squad For South Africa Series

Live Updates

  • 2:34 PM IST

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The next few matches would be important to see how Siraj, Chahar, and Shami go. One of them would be in the playing XI in Australia.

  • 2:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: At the moment, it seems Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are the two confirmed pacers to feature in the T20 WC playing XI. The bowlers, especially pacers, play a massive role in Australia. Someone like Jasprit Bumrah could have been lethal for India.

  • 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The pressure would now be on the Indian team management with two key players now ruled out. Options are there in form of Deepak Chahar, Md. Shami and Md. Siraj – the point is who fits the bill best?

  • 2:05 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Reports suggest that Bumrah would not be available for the T20 World Cup. This comes after Ravindra Jadeja has already been ruled out. Big problems for the side ahead of the marquee event in Australia.

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Mitchell Johnson | Mohammad Shami has been kept in the standby list for the T20 World Cup has surprised me. He’s a very skilful bowler.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: The ODIs will start on October 6 in Lucknow and will then have a game in Ranchi on October 9 and wrap up the tour on October 11 in Delhi.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Just two days ago, reports emerged that Shami has recovered from COVID, but we have to wait and watch, whether he’ll get the nod or not. He already has the experience of playing in the World Cup and this where Shami is ahead in terms of playing in big tournaments. On the other hand, BCCI are yet to make an official statement on Bumrah’s exclusion from the T20 World Cup.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest. BIG announcement could happen after lunchtime.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: India will play the first ODI against South Africa on October 4 at Lucknow, Ekana Sports City.