LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates

Reports suggest that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would be announcing the ODI squad today. It is believed that Shikhar Dhawan would lead the side and Sanju Samson would be his deputy while others like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma would leave for Australia for the T20 World Cup.Also Read - Siraj Over Shami as Injured Bumrah's Replacement For T20Is vs SA - Fans in Utter SHOCK!

Live Updates

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Deepak Chahar did well on his return in the 1st T20 against South Africa but he hasn’t been given a lot of opportunities. He would look to do well with whatever opportunity comes by.

  • 11:27 AM IST

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE | India ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Considering Shami is recovering from Covid-19 and hasn’t played any T20s since IPL 2022, the selectors are likely to include him in the ODI squad for the South Africa series.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE | IND ODI Squad Announcement Updates: India T20 WC squad will leave for Australia by October 10 to acclimate to the conditions and time zones. That is why the board has decided to have a completely separate squad for the ODI series.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE | IND ODI Squad Announcement Updates: While India plans to rest T20 WC-bound players for the ODIs versus South Africa, the visiting team is not opting to do the same. Will the ploy backfire for India?

  • 11:05 AM IST

    India’s Predicted Squad for ODI Series: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE | IND ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Not Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman would be in charge of the ODI squad that would host South Africa.

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE | IND ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Shami is likely to play all ODIs in order to get match-fit before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | IND ODI Squad Announcement Updates: It will also be a good chance for Samson to show his worth in the 50-overs format. Despite the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan in the fray – Samson would like to make a case for himself.

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE | IND ODI Squad Announcement Updates: Dhawan would like to get among the runs and solidify his chances of making the 50-over World Cup next year in India.