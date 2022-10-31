LIVE | India Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour

While the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma plays the T20 World Cup 2022, the team would travel to New Zealand after the mega event for a limited-overs series. India plays three T20Is and equal number of ODIs. The squad announcement is likely to happen on Monday. The Indian cricket board on Monday confirmed that chief selector Chetan Sharma will address the media later in the evening to make the announcement. According to the official release, the presser would commence around 6:30 pm. “Mr Chetan Sharma, Chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee will address a virtual press conference today to announce the squads for Team India’s upcoming tour of New Zealand. Date & Time: 31st October | 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (approx),” the statement read.Also Read - Virender Sehwag Backs Rishabh Pant Over Injured Dinesh Karthik in India's T20 World Cup Playing XI vs Bangladesh

Live Updates

    LIVE | IND Squad Announcement For NZ Tour: BCCI will be careful with the T20 World Cup 2022 players as they will need rest.

    LIVE | IND Squad Announcement For NZ Tour: It is likely that Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the team as Rohit Sharma will be rested after playing T20 World Cup 2022.

    LIVE | IND Squad Announcement For NZ Tour: It would be interesting to see if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli being rested for the tour as they would be fatigued after the ongoing T20 World CUP 2022.

    LIVE | IND Squad Announcement For NZ Tour: There are whispers that Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja would be making a comeback into the side. Interesting to see what happens.

    LIVE | IND Squad Announcement For NZ Tour: The announcement is likely to happen in the evening at 6:30 PM IST. Chief selector Chetan Sharma will address the media and make the announcement.

    LIVE | IND Squad Announcement For NZ Tour: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the squad announcement in the evening for the tour of New Zealand.