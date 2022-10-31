LIVE | India Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour

While the Indian team led by Rohit Sharma plays the T20 World Cup 2022, the team would travel to New Zealand after the mega event for a limited-overs series. India plays three T20Is and equal number of ODIs. The squad announcement is likely to happen on Monday. The Indian cricket board on Monday confirmed that chief selector Chetan Sharma will address the media later in the evening to make the announcement. According to the official release, the presser would commence around 6:30 pm. "Mr Chetan Sharma, Chairman of selectors of the All-India Senior Selection Committee will address a virtual press conference today to announce the squads for Team India's upcoming tour of New Zealand. Date & Time: 31st October | 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (approx)," the statement read.