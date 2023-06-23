Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: Suspense Grows Over T20I Team
live

LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: Suspense Grows Over T20I Team

IND VS WI 2023 Squad Live Updates: Follow the live updates of India's Test Squad for West Indies Tour here on India.com. Check LIVE Updates.

Updated: June 23, 2023 5:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs WI, Ind vs WI Schedule, Ind vs WI live streaming, India Squad, India Test Squad, India Squad For West Indies Tour, India Squad For West Indies Tour schedule, Rohit Sharma, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News
IND vs WI squad selection today, No REST for Rohit in Test, Pujara to retain spot

LIVE Updates | India Squad For West Indies Tour Announcement

Now that the World Test Championship is over, the Indian team will now travel to West Indies for a full series. While the Indian squad for the tour is yet to be announced, there is much speculation over the team and the combinations. As per multiple reports, the word is that the team could be announced today.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 6:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: Usually when BCCI announces squads for multi-format series, they name them at the same time. But surprisingly, the T20I squad for the Windies tour is yet to be announced and is likely to be named today.

  • 6:54 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: Good morning everyone on Saturday. ICYMI, the BCCI has announced both ODI and Test squads for the West Indies tour on Friday. Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the new faces in the Indian Test squad. Notably, Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped while Ajinkya Rahane was named the vice-captain. Mohammed Shami has been given rest considering his workload management. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack in Shami’s absence.

  • 5:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: Speculations are rife that there is some confusion over the T20I. We surely cannot confirm what it is.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: It is not clear why the T20I squad has not been announced as yet. The expectation is that it would be announced today itself.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: While the ODI and the Test squad is announced, there is much suspense growing over the T20I team as it is yet to be revealed. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 3:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: “I keep on talking with Mohammed Shami and he supports me a lot. I remember one such instance just before the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy semifinal against Madhya Pradesh. He was to depart for Australia series but called up and told me about what were the oppositions weaknesses and which length to target. I followed his instructions and got success,” Mukesh Kumar to India.com.

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announced: “My target would be to make the playing XI, bowl good at nets and contribute to the team’s success. I will try my level best to support the team in terms of bowling and fielding,” Mukesh Kumar to India.com.

  • 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announcement: “I wasn’t expeting a ODI call. But it is good feeling that I got picked in both squads,” Mukesh Kumar Exclusive to India.com.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND Squad For WI Tour Announcement: The big takeaway from the announcement is that Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the Test squad.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.