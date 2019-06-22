Live Updates

  • 9:13 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: OUT! Caught and bowled! Bumrah has turned things around and is sending jitters to the Afghan dressing room. He switches to ’round the wicket for the left-hander and delivers a back of a length ball around off. Shahidi is stuck inside the crease and plays his shot early. The face of the bat is closed when the ball arrives and it lobs back off the leading edge. Bumrah runs forward to complete the catch and throws the ball up in celebration. India have roared back into this match after this double-wicket maiden from Boom-Boom-Bumrah! Afghanistan 106/3 in 29 overs, need 119 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 9:12 PM IST

    OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Rahmat Shah for 36. Superb catch by Yuzvendra Chahal! India get a lifeline here. The 42-run stand is broken and the crowd has also come back to life. Bowling short more often than not works against the Asian batsmen. Bumrah digs it in at 144 kph, nicely directed, Shah takes on the challenge to pull but fails to middle his shot. It flies off the top edge behind square leg and Chahal rushes forward and across from the deep to take a fine low catch. Afghanistan 106/3 in 28.5 overs, need 119 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: Goes short and on the body, Shah looks to pull but it goes off the glove fine on the leg side. Yadav runs to his right, dives and saves three for his side. His effort was checked but replays show he has done well. 6 from the over, a good one for Afghanistan. Afghanistan 104/2 in 27 overs, need 121 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    NOT OUT! Shahidi is well in! The leg spinner outside off, this one turns back in. Shahidi looks to defend but the ball hits the pads and lobs towards Dhoni. He takes it and whips the bails off. He appeals for a stumping whereas, Chahal appeals for an LBW. The latter’s appeal has been turned down. The former’s appeal has been taken upstairs. Replays roll in and they show Shahidi safe. AFG 98/2 in 26 overs vs IND (224/8)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    Dual appeal there? First the bowler turned to appeal for an lbw and then Dhoni breaks the stumps to appeal for a stumping. India don’t have the review to refer the lbw shout but the square leg umpire is going up to check for the stumping appeal.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    ‘Spirit of Cricket’ once again on display!

  • 8:52 PM IST

    FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Slightly shorter again and just outside off, Shahidi goes back and plays late, gets it past point and bags a welcome boundary. Afghanistan 91/2 in 24.2 overs, need 134 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! A rank long hop on middle, Shahidi goes deep inside the crease and hammers his pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence.

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Can Afghanistan cause one of the ‘biggest’ upset of the World Cup history tonight?

  • 8:40 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR! That’s slapped hard by Rahmat Shah, boundary to end the over. Much-needed boundary! Releases some pressure. Shah comes down the track and also makes room. He crashes it through covers for a boundary. 5 from the over. Runs needed now below 150! Afghanistan 76/2 in 21 overs, need 149 runs to win vs India (224/8)

IND vs AFG Live Score:

The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.