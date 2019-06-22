Live Updates

  • 6:04 PM IST

    OUT! Rashid Khan gets the better of MS Dhoni, the former India skipper departs for 28. STUMPED! Dhoni is out of here! Big, big wicket in the context of the game. Rashid Khan gets his first and it is an important one. Dhoni finally decides to take on a spinner, he comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of it. Still swings hard but it turns away. Misses the bat and Ikram makes no mistake behind. India 192/5 in 44.3 overs vs Afghanistan

  • 5:58 PM IST

    What a beautiful setting for a ‘perfect’ day for Team India!

  • 5:58 PM IST

    FOUR! One bounce and into the boundary! Full and outside off, this is right in the arc of Dhoni. He lofts it over the mid off fielder and bags a boundary. Second in the over. IND 190/4 in 43 overs vs AFG

  • 5:55 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR! Good pull shot from Jadhav, that’s a brilliant strike for a boundary. Bad ball with fine leg up! Short and on the body, Jadhav helps it on its way, over that fielder, and into the fence. 6 from the first two balls. India 185/4 in 42.3 overs vs Afghanistan

  • 5:43 PM IST

    ‘Spirit of Cricket’ at its best in Southampton!

  • 5:40 PM IST

    FOUR! Brilliant shot from Dhoni, this will definitely release some pressure. Poor, poor ball at that pace! It is halfway down the track, it just won’t trouble Dhoni. He goes back and smashes it through backward square leg and it races to the fence. Second boundary conceded in this spell by Naib. India 175/4 in 39.4 overs vs Afghanistan

  • 5:33 PM IST

    ‘Smart banner’ but will Dhoni repay the faith of Team India fans?

  • 5:30 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: FOUR! India will hope that break the shackles! A welcome boundary for India. Jadhav may have premeditated this stroke. He goes down on one knee early, hits the slog sweep against the turn and bags a boundary. One after 70 balls. India 156/4 in 37 overs vs Afghanistan

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Drinks break. This is exceptional bowling by the Afghan spinners. They have not let the famed Indian batting off the hook and going has been extremely slow for the Men in Blue, especially after the fall of Virat Kohli. This doesn’t look like a 300 pitch and the Asian giants would have gauged it by now. 14 overs left. Can they add another 100 runs or so to make it difficult for Afghanistan? Rashid Khan to bowl after the mini-break. He has five overs up his sleeves and won’t be easy to target on this sluggish surface.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: 16 runs from last five overs – Afghanistan bowlers have so far managed to keep a lid on the ‘famed’ India batting lineup!

IND vs AFG Live Score:

The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.