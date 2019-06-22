Live Updates

  • 3:02 PM IST

    It’s a start

    KL Rahul on strike for the Men in Blue as 18-year-old Mujeeb Ur Rehman has been handed the responsibility of owling with the new ball.
  • 2:49 PM IST

    The Indian fans, like in every match India play, have filled the stadium. There’s going to be some noise today at the Rose Bowl today, don’t you think?

  • 2:44 PM IST

    Virat Kohli seemed in a lighter mood during the toss as he received a huge cheer from the Indian fans after he won the battle in the coin.

  • 2:41 PM IST
    Teams:
    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

    India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 2:36 PM IST

    India have won the toss and have opted to bat

  • 2:32 PM IST

    “It’s a big ground. Bowling from the Pavilion End, the straight hit is 80 meters. Square boundaries are relatively shorter. It’s an even longer straight hit from the other end. In essence, it’s about trying to ensure you’re protecting the short boundaries. This is a beauty. Gets your pads on. If you’re from the subcontinent, you’ll love the brown shade. See off the first five overs and then bat and bat well,” said Ramiz Raja and Pommie Mbangwa about the pitch and conditions.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    Toss: It will be interesting to see what happens at the all-important toss. The pitch is a batting paradise. A little spin expected.

  • 2:12 PM IST

    THE STRIP FOR TODAY’S CLASH

  • 2:11 PM IST

IND vs AFG Live Score:

The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: India have won the toss and have opted to bat.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.