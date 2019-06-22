

















IND vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS:

Mohammed Shami’s last-over hattrick saved India from a mighty scare after they managed to pip Afghanistan by 11 runs to inch closer towards World Cup semi-finals, as brilliant death bowling compensated for an inexplicable batting display on Saturday. Shami (9.5-1-40-4), playing his first match, not only successfully defended 16 runs off the last over but also dismissed the dangerous Mohammed Nabi (52 off 55 balls), Aftab Alam (0) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (0) off successive deliveries to complete the rare feat.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225 run target which at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test. It was superb death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (2/39 off 10 overs) and Shami that changed the complexion of the game. As much as Shami deserves the credit, Bumrah deserves equal plaudits for giving five runs in the penultimate over.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.