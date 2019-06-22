Live Updates

    Jasprit Bumrah is the Man of the Match for his outstanding bowling!

    Yet another cliffhanger! Sri Lanka punched above their weight last evening to upset England and now Afghanistan nearly got the better of India. World Cup is surely warming up with some really close contests now. This match was played on a sluggish surface where India struggled to get going with the bat. They managed just 224 in their 50 overs and offered a real chance to Afghanistan. The Afghans started nervously but the second and third wicket partnerships kept them on the track and India on the back foot.
    What a comeback he’s made for the Men in Blue – Mohammed Shami has bowled an exceptional final over to take India over the line!

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: What an end to this thriller! Well done Afghanistan for making India work hard for their 50th World Cup win! They gave a real scare to the Men in Blue and won hearts of everyone with their lion-hearted effort. The Afghans will be disappointed on missing out on a golden opportunity to upset one of the title favourites. But chin up, you have done everyone proud.

    Fantastic scenes here in Southampton as India edge Afghanistan in an absolute thriller!

    KABOOM! Shami take a hat-trick! What a comeback into the team for him. He was given the responsibility of the last over and has come out with flying colors. Hat-trick for Mohammad Shami, what a game of cricket! India (224/8) beat Afghanistan (213-all out) by 11 runs in Southampton. Nabi, Shami 4/40, Chahal 2/36, Bumrah 2/39

    OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Mohammad Nabi for 52. There goes Nabi and there goes all the hopes of Afghanistan chasing this down. The Indian supporters and the Indian players can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Shami goes very full, Nabi looks to go over the long on fence. Afghanistan 213/8 in 49.3 overs vs India (224/8)

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Once again a boundary to begin Shami’s over! Ideal start for Afghanistan. Shami misses the yorker by a little and ends up bowling a low full toss. Nabi powers it past long on for a boundary. Also, fifty up for Nabi. His 14th ODI fifty. Can he win Afghanistan this game? Afghanistan 213/7 in 49.1 overs vs India (224/7)

    16 needed off 6 balls. Mohammed Shami to bowl it. Nabi will be on strike. Can Afghanistan pull it off?

    Two from the final ball which means 21 from 12 needed! Just the three from the over. He goes short and Ikram makes room. Ikram pulls it over mid-wicket. Chahal gives it a chase and keeps it down to two. AFG 204/7 in 48 overs, need 21 runs to win vs IND (224/8)

    Mohammad Nabi holding the ‘lone’ fort for Afghanistan!

IND vs AFG HIGHLIGHTS:

Mohammed Shami’s last-over hattrick saved India from a mighty scare after they managed to pip Afghanistan by 11 runs to inch closer towards World Cup semi-finals, as brilliant death bowling compensated for an inexplicable batting display on Saturday. Shami (9.5-1-40-4), playing his first match, not only successfully defended 16 runs off the last over but also dismissed the dangerous Mohammed Nabi (52 off 55 balls), Aftab Alam (0) and Mujeeb ur Rahman (0) off successive deliveries to complete the rare feat.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 213 in pursuit of a manageable 225 run target which at one stage looked gettable after the Indian middle-order flopped in their first World Cup test. It was superb death bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (2/39 off 10 overs) and Shami that changed the complexion of the game. As much as Shami deserves the credit, Bumrah deserves equal plaudits for giving five runs in the penultimate over.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.