  • 4:31 PM IST

    And the ‘Skipper’ continues his form at the biggest stage in the world!

  • 4:30 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Virat Kohli slams his 52nd ODI half-century. India 98/2 in 22 overs vs Afghanistan

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Afghanistan have reviewed! An appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Shankar is the man in question. Looks a little high also, there could be an inside edge.

    NOT OUT! A big inside edge there! Afghanistan lose their review. Rashid bowls the googly outside off, it spins back in. Shankar does not pick it. He looks to jam it out in the end. It seems to have taken an inside edge onto the pads. The Afghanistan players make a loud appeal but the umpire shakes his head. They review and replays show that there is a big inside edge.
  • 4:25 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR! Not the start Rashid would have wanted, especially after his previous game. He serves a half volley outside off, Kohli caresses it through covers, no chance for the long off fielder too. Boundary to welcome Rashid into the attack. IND 83/2 in 19.2 overs vs AFG

  • 4:21 PM IST

    ‘King-Like Focus’ – Virat Kohli is looking in the zone at the moment!

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Spin King! Rashid Khan finally comes on to bowl. Will we see a new Rashid Khan after being brutally smacked in his last game against England?

  • 4:16 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: Drinks break. A watchful India are going on decently at the moment. Two wickets have not hampered them much but they would like to get a big partnership here. Virat Kohli has looked in sublime touch while Vijay Shankar has just come out and would like to make this opportunity count. The pitch has been on the slower side and the spinners have fared decently so far. With the spin king, Rashid Khan, yet to bowl, he will be a different challenge altogether for the Men in Blue. The middle phase will be critical for both teams.

  • 4:08 PM IST

    ‘Present’ Mood of Afghan cricket fans in Southampton!

  • 4:03 PM IST

    OUT! Mohammad Nabi removes KL Rahul for 30. Nabi strikes! Rahul looks to innovate but it does not come off. Such shots are wonderful when they come off but ugly when they don’t. Rahul looks to play the reverse sweep but Nabi bowls it slower and gets some extra bounce on it. The ball goes off the top edge and it balloons to the fielder at short third man. Zazai there takes a dolly. A much-needed wicket for Afghanistan as the two were looking good and the partnership was starting to look threatening. India 66/2 in 15 overs vs Afghanistan

  • 3:57 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: Tight over from Nabid, just 3 from it. Good stop! Quicker and on off, Rahul goes back and pushes it towards cover where the fielder dives to his left and stops it. Just the 4 from Nabi’s first. India 59/1 in 13 overs vs Afghanistan

The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: It will be interesting to see what happens at the toss.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.