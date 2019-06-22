Live Updates

  • 10:41 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: SIX! That’s out of Southampton! Mohammad Nabi hits this one out of the park, what a hit by the Afghan all-rounder. 200 up for Afghanistan, need 25 runs to win vs India

  • 10:39 PM IST

    Chahal is the man for ‘Men in Blue’!

  • 10:35 PM IST

    OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal removes Rashid Khan for 14. Stumped! Beauty of a delivery. One leggie to another leggie and it’s a beautiful sight, if you are an Indian fan. He serves it full and outside off, Rashid is drawn forward as tries to drive but it spins away to beat the outside edge. He has dragged his back leg outside the crease in a process as well and Dhoni needs no second invitation. 35 needed off 26 balls, this is getting close! Afghanistan 190/7 in 45.4 overs, need 35 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional for India so far!

  • 10:29 PM IST

    FOUR! Lovely shot! Once again, a boundary of Shami’s first ball of the over. Puts all the pressure on the bowler. Nabi uses his feet and converts it into a half volley. Nabi hits it over mid off and bags a boundary. Afghanistan 182/6 in 44.2 overs, need 43 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    Pandya has bowled a brilliant spell to bring back India in the game vs Afghanistan!

  • 10:22 PM IST

    Just the three from the over! 53 needed in 42 now. Chahal ends the over with another slider. This is pushed back to the bowler. Afghanistan 172/6 in 43 overs vs India (224/6)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score and Updates: OUT! Hardik Pandya removes Najibullah Zadran for 21. Soft, soft dismissal! Hardik strikes in his last over and gets his second and another important wicket. He bowls the off cutter on middle, Zadran looks to flick but the ball sticks in the surface and comes slow. Najibullah ends up chipping it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket where Chahal makes no mistake. A decent innings from Zadran but he needed to continue. India though will be relieved to see the back of him as this partnership was starting to worry them. They might be just ahead here but can’t relax. Afghanistan need 59 off 51 balls!

  • 10:04 PM IST

    The match still hangs in balance as Afghanistan refuse to go down without a fight!

  • 9:59 PM IST

    FOUR! Up and over the infield! Minimum risk with mid-off up in the circle. A length delivery around off, Najibullah strides forward and lofts it over the in-ring fielder for a boundary. Afghanistan 151/5 in 38 overs, need 74 runs to win vs India (224/8)

The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.