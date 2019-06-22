

















The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.