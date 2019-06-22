Live Updates

  • 7:36 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Hazratullah Zazai for 10. KABOOM! Shami gets his man! Just poor, very poor shot selection, that has been the case throughout for the Afghanistan openers, they have been lucky so far but this time, Zazai’s luck runs out. Shami goes slightly fuller and around the middle, Zazai once again looks to heave it across the line but the ball does not bounce as much as he expected it to and the stumps are shattered. India get an early breakthrough. Afghanistan 20/1 in 6.3 overs, need 205 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 7:29 PM IST

    ‘Extremely’ cautious approach by Indian openers!

  • 7:23 PM IST

    EDGY FOUR! Afghanistan won’t mind though. Good length and around off, angling away. Zazai looks to defend but the ball flies off the outside edge, past the diving Kohli at second slip and races to the third man fence. First boundary of the bat. Afghanistan 12/0 in 4 overs, need 213 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 7:18 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score And Updates: NOT OUT! That has pitched outside leg! India lose their only review very early. Kohli is not happy with the decision as he feels, quite some part of the ball did pitch inside leg. The delivery straightens after pitching. AFG 6/0 in 2.5 overs vs IND (224/8)

  • 7:15 PM IST

    India review as an appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Is there an inside edge? Maybe the pitching is an issue. Well, by the first replay, it seems out. Nothing on Ultra Edge. Hawk-Eye though shows, it is pitching outside leg.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    Afghanistan’s chase in underway in Southampton!

  • 7:12 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Updates: FOUR BYES! That is a very difficult take for Dhoni! Bumrah lands this outside off on a length, this one jags back in sharply. Cuts Zazai into half. It bounces just before Dhoni who dives to his right to take it, he also gets some uneven bounce and it goes over him for a boundary. Afghanistan 6/0 in 2 overs, need 219 runs to win vs India (224/8)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Afghanistan are underway! Shorter and outside off, Zazai hits it down to third man and takes one. Just the single from the first over. Afghanistan 1/0 in 1 over vs India (224/8)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    Another top-knock from the ‘Indian captain’!

  • 7:07 PM IST

    IND vs AFG Live Score And Updates: We are back for the chase. The Afghan Openers Gulbadin Naib and Hazrat Zazai are out in the middle in pursuit of 225. The Indian team have also taken their positions. Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings for India with the first new ball.

IND vs AFG Live Score:

The Indian team, who have been in the middle of an emphatic run in this ICC World Cup, will expect to have a run-fest against a dismal Afghan side who conceded a mammoth 397 against England in their last match. What could be another one-sided contest, this match could well present itself to team India as a prolonged practice session in which an overwhelming performance could potentially secure a semi-final berth and increase the net-run-rate.

Toss: Virat Kohli wins toss as India elect to bat against Afghanistan at Rose Bowl, Afghanistan.

India vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score:

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been the subject of blunders all around. While they have attracted criticism with their on-field performance, off the field issues have also been a major reason of worry for the team. Their prime player and world number three ODI bowler Rashid Khan suffered a major blow as bowled the most expensive spell of World Cup history in their last match against England and since then the going has been tough for the bowler.

Weather Forecast IND vs AFG:

The Indian fans have all the reasons to heave sighs of relief as the Met Office have predicted no chance of rain today in Southampton. It is expected to remain sunny throughout the day with the temperature set to remain between 15-20 degree Celcius.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.