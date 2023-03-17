LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Will Umran Malik Get Picked?

Top Recommended Stories

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya will look to continue India’s winning run against Steve Smith-led Australia in the first game on Friday (March 14). Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 17, 2023 9:07 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI

In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday. Now that the focus shifts to white-ball cricket, there are specialists who have joined the respective sides. It is set to be a mouthwatering clash at the iconic venue. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest digital build-up. the match starts at 1:30 PM IST and you can stream it on Hotstar.

  • 9:02 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli will have a milestone in sight at the Wankhede. He has three matches to make 191 runs which will take him to 13,000 ODI runs. At the same time, Steve Smith needs 83 to reach 5,000 runs in the format.
  • 8:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI: It is expected to be a run-fest at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Friday. Fans could be in for a treat for sure. Stay hooked to india.com for all the latest.

  • 8:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI: India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma will not lead the side due to personal engagements. Hardik Pandya would be the interim leader of the side for the Wankhede game.

  • 8:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to india.com for the build-up of the opening ODI between India-Australia. The game takes place at the Wankhede stadium.

Published Date: March 17, 2023 9:05 AM IST

Updated Date: March 17, 2023 9:07 AM IST

