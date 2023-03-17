LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Will Umran Malik Get Picked?

live

In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday. Now that the focus shifts to white-ball cricket, there are specialists who have joined the respective sides. It is set to be a mouthwatering clash at the iconic venue. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest digital build-up. the match starts at 1:30 PM IST and you can stream it on Hotstar.