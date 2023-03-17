LIVE BUZZ | IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Kohli Does ‘Naatu Naatu’ Step in Slips as RRR’s Oscar Triumph | WATCH
India Vs Australia, 1st ODI LIVE BUZZ: Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya will look to continue India’s winning run against Steve Smith-led Australia in the first game on Friday (March 14). Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE BUZZ | India vs Australia, 1st ODI
In the year in which they will host the 50-overs World Cup, India restart their preparations for the mega event in the hectic year with three One-day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia, the first of which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Friday. Now that the focus shifts to white-ball cricket, there are specialists who have joined the respective sides. It is set to be a mouthwatering clash at the iconic venue. Stay hooked to this space for the biggest digital build-up. the match starts at 1:30 PM IST and you can stream it on Hotstar.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.