  • India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3 Scores: Axar’s 84 Leads IND To 400 All Out; India Take Huge Lead
LIVE | IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: So far the spinners have taken 14 wickets in the first Test in Nagpur.

Updated: February 11, 2023 11:32 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Marnus Labuschagne

1* (4) 0x4, 0x6

David Warner

0 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

(1.3-0-3-0)*

Ravichandran Ashwin

(1-0-5-1)
India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores

After a dominating two days in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India would like to extend their first innings lead on Day 3 at the VCA stadium on Saturday. In reply to Australia’s first innings total of 177, India rode on knocks from Rohit Sharma (120), Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar Patel (52 not out) to finish Day 2 on 321/7, with a lead of 144 runs on a turning track. Debutant Todd Murphy took a five-wicket haul for Australia.

Live Updates

  • 12:17 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Ravi Ashwin was introduced into the attack and India draw first blood. Usman Khawaja goes for a drive and edges at first slip to Virat Kohli. AUS 7/1 & 177

  • 12:10 PM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: We are back after lunch on Day 3. David Warner and Usman Khawaja open the batting for Australia. Mohammed Shami starts with a no ball for India. AUS 3/0

  • 11:30 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Bowled! Axar Patel tries to go for a six and a slower delivery from Pat Cummins clips his bails. India are all out for 400. Axar goes for a brilliant 84. India take a lead of 223. Todd Murphy finishes with 7/124. Lunch on Day 3.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: 400 comes up for India with single from Mohammed Siraj off Pat Cummins. Who would have thought such a score before the start of the match. India’s lead swells up 223 runs.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: What a SHOT! Axar Patel comes down the crease and hits Todd Murphy over his head for a six to enter 80s. IND 397/9

  • 11:08 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: India inch closer to 400 with a four from Axar Patel. It pretty much sums up how good a batter Axar is. IND 391/9

  • 11:04 AM IST

  • 10:57 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: OUT! Seventh wicket for Todd Murphy. Mohammed Shami tries to go big again, gets a top edge and Alex Carey takes the catch. Brilliant 34 from Shami. Mohammed Siraj comes to the crease. IND 380/9

  • 10:48 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: WAAAO! Simply WAAAO! Mohammed Shami is taking on the opposition now. He hit Nathan Lyon against the spin for a four in the last over and now Shami follows it up back-to-back sixes against Todd Murphy. Doesn’t look he is a tailender. India’s lead crosses 200. IND 378/8

  • 10:35 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Mohammed Shami has earlier shown he can bat and today he is doing the same. The Indian pacer has already played 30 balls for his 16 and is a perfect company to Axar Patel at the other end.

Published Date: February 11, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Updated Date: February 11, 2023 11:32 AM IST

