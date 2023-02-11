Home

India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3 Scores: Jadeja, Axar Aim To Extend IND's Lead

India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3 Scores: Jadeja, Axar Aim To Extend IND’s Lead

LIVE | IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: So far the spinners have taken 14 wickets in the first Test in Nagpur.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 177 (63.5) 1st Innings 328/8 (119.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.76) IND lead by 151 runs Last Wicket: Ravindra Jadeja b Todd Murphy 70 (185) - 328/8 in 118.2 Over Axar Patel 55 * (113) 8x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami 0 (4) 0x4, 0x6 Nathan Lyon (39-11-101-1) * Todd Murphy (38-10-83-6)

Live, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3

India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores

After a dominating two days in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India would like to extend their first innings lead on Day 3 at the VCA stadium on Saturday. In reply to Australia’s first innings total of 177, India rode on knocks from Rohit Sharma (120), Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar Patel (52 not out) to finish Day 2 on 321/7, with a lead of 144 runs on a turning track. Debutant Todd Murphy took a five-wicket haul for Australia.

