  • India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3 Scores: Jadeja, Axar Aim To Extend IND’s Lead
live

India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3 Scores: Jadeja, Axar Aim To Extend IND’s Lead

LIVE | IND Vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: So far the spinners have taken 14 wickets in the first Test in Nagpur.

Updated: February 11, 2023 9:29 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Axar Patel

55* (113) 8x4, 0x6

Mohammad Shami

0 (4) 0x4, 0x6

Nathan Lyon

(39-11-101-1)*

Todd Murphy

(38-10-83-6)
Live, India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 3

India Vs Australia, Live Updates, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores

After a dominating two days in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, India would like to extend their first innings lead on Day 3 at the VCA stadium on Saturday. In reply to Australia’s first innings total of 177, India rode on knocks from Rohit Sharma (120), Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar Patel (52 not out) to finish Day 2 on 321/7, with a lead of 144 runs on a turning track. Debutant Todd Murphy took a five-wicket haul for Australia.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:53 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: OUT! And it’s Todd Murphy again. Ravindra Jadeja is clean bowled for 70. IND 328/8

  • 9:43 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Nathan Lyon to Axar Patel. The off-spinner appeals for a caught behind but the umpire wants to check the stumping first. TV replays says there is a gap between bat and ball and there is no stumping either.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: And the ball gets rolling on Day 3 in Nagpur. Pat Cummins bowls the first ball of the day. Axar Patel to face first ball. Three runs come from the over. IND 324/7

  • 9:21 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: “Yesterday the pitch played really well. The main body of the pitch hasn’t really done much at all. There’s a good grass cover, there’s a few cracks, no doubts about it. These cracks might start to open up and might get a bit looser today. Batting may not be quite as easy today. Then, you’ve got the rough – this is the area where the Indian spinners are going to be bowling into,” Mark Waugh in his PITCH REPORT.

  • 9:19 AM IST

  • 9:19 AM IST

  • 9:16 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Todd Murphy after Day 2’s play, “Virat Kohli was a special wicket. He is an inspiration to all, everybody looks up to him.”

  • 8:58 AM IST

  • 8:56 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: Australia could have the upper hand on Day 3 had Steve Smith not dropped Ravindra Jadeja off Nathan Lyon in the last over of Day 2. How costly that would be?

  • 8:47 AM IST

    IND Vs AUS, Live, 1st Test, Day 3, Scores: STAT: Rohit Sharma has most hundreds as an opener in India in international cricket – 20.

Published Date: February 11, 2023 8:55 AM IST

Updated Date: February 11, 2023 9:29 AM IST

