LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: No Rain Now, Threat LOOMS

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: No Rain Now, Threat LOOMS

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy. Check LIVE Streaming details.

India vs Australia 1st ODI: Sensational Mohammad Shami bowls One Of His Best Spells As India Display Awesome Skills On The Field

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

India will look to continue the winning momentum and seal the series on Sunday in Vizag. The hosts won the opening ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a fine all-round show as he completed a stunning catch and picked up two wickets as well in the game.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

