Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: No Rain Now, Threat LOOMS
live

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: No Rain Now, Threat LOOMS

India vs Australia, 2nd ODI LIVE Updates: Rohit Sharma will return as captain of the Indian team in Visakhapatnam for the 2nd ODI with an eye on the trophy. Check LIVE Streaming details. 

Updated: March 19, 2023 11:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Aus ODI live score, Ind vs Aus ODI live, Ind vs Aus ODI live cricket score, Ind vs Aus ODI Live streaming, Ind vs Aus ODI live streaming online, Ind vs Aus ODI live scores and updates, India vs Australia 2023, India vs Australia 2023 ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODI Full schedule, Ind vs Aus ODI Squads, Ind vs Aus ODI timings, Ind vs Aus ODI team news, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins, Cricket News, 
India vs Australia 1st ODI: Sensational Mohammad Shami bowls One Of His Best Spells As India Display Awesome Skills On The Field

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI

India will look to continue the winning momentum and seal the series on Sunday in Vizag. The hosts won the opening ODI by five wickets to take the lead in the three-match series. Jadeja was adjudged as the Player of the Match for a fine all-round show as he completed a stunning catch and picked up two wickets as well in the game.

Also Read:

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.
Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Live Updates

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma is set to return for today’s ODI and Ishan Kishan is likely to make way.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: The weather looks clear at the moment but there is rain predicted t around 3 PM. We could be in for a rain-curtailed game. Chasing will be on mind of the skipper given the overhead conditions.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: David Warner, who was sidelined with a concussion and hairline fracture of the elbow, is likely to return. Also, Alex Carey, who missed the opening ODI due to illness, could be making a return.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: India could rest Mohammed Shami, who had a long bowl in the fourth Test and bowled full tilt in the first ODI.

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: It is a chasing ground at Vizag, and hence the team winning the toss would in all possibility opt to field first.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: The good news is that it is not raining at the moment and the skies have cleared. But yet, the threat of thunderstorms looms.

  • 10:38 AM IST

  • 10:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: It is not certain whether David Warner would be in the XI or not. Following the defeat in the first ODI, Australia would hope Warner features at Vizag.

  • 10:07 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: India captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the first game, is set to make a comeback and that will boost India’s chances at Vizag.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second ODI at Vizag where the hosts will look to wrap the series. Stay hooked to this space for all the build-up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 19, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Updated Date: March 19, 2023 11:35 AM IST

More Stories