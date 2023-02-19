Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Unlucky Rahul Departs For One

live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Unlucky Rahul Departs For One

LIVE | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Delhi Test from the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 263 (78.4) 1st Innings 262 (83.3) 113 (31.1) 2nd Innings 12/1 (3.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4) IND need 103 runs to win Last Wicket: KL Rahul c Alex Carey b Nathan Lyon 1 (3) - 6/1 in 1.1 Over Rohit Sharma (C) 11 * (10) 2x4, 0x6 Cheteshwar Pujara 0 (5) 0x4, 0x6 Matthew Kuhnemann (1.6-0-12-0) * Nathan Lyon (1-1-0-1)

LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

LIVE | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

With a lead of 62 runs and nine wickets in hand, Australia is well and truly in command of proceedings in the ongoing Test in Delhi. Today is the third day and a big day in terms of the series. India would hope their bowlers can get them back in the contest in Delhi.

Earlier, Australia took a lead by a solitary run as India was bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.

Brief scores: Australia 263 and 61/1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23) lead India 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67, Todd Murphy 2/53) by 62 run

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.