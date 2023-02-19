Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Unlucky Rahul Departs For One

LIVE | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary of the Delhi Test from the Arun Jaitley stadium on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: February 19, 2023 11:20 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Rohit Sharma (C)

11* (10) 2x4, 0x6

Cheteshwar Pujara

0 (5) 0x4, 0x6

Matthew Kuhnemann

(1.6-0-12-0)*

Nathan Lyon

(1-1-0-1)
LIVE | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

LIVE | India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3 Score

With a lead of 62 runs and nine wickets in hand, Australia is well and truly in command of proceedings in the ongoing Test in Delhi. Today is the third day and a big day in terms of the series. India would hope their bowlers can get them back in the contest in Delhi.

Earlier, Australia took a lead by a solitary run as India was bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.

Brief scores: Australia 263 and 61/1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23) lead India 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67, Todd Murphy 2/53) by 62 run

Live Updates

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Matthew Kuhnemann comes to bowl the third over.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Well it was a great over by Nathan Lyon as the spinner bowled a maiden and picked up one wicket.
    IND 262 & 6/1 (2)

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: The Australian spinners are bowling testing lines and lengths against Pujara and Rohit. This is an interesting phase in the game here in Delhi.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Rahul would feel unlucky for the way he departed in his second outing in Delhi. He flicked it off, Lyon. It ricochetted off the forward short-leg and the ball balloons in the air only for Carey to take the catch.

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Cheteshwar Pujara joins captain Rohit Sharma for the chase.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: WICKET!!. KL Rahul departs after making one run. It was just a bad day for the Indian opener. Australia finally got what they’re looking for.
    IND 262 & 6/1

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Nathan Lyon comes to bowl the second over as Australia is looking for early wickets.

  • 11:16 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma don’t want to take any early risk as both the openers are aware of the small target. Six runs from the first over.

    IND 262 & 6/0 (1)

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Kuhnemann starts proceedings for Australia. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open for India. It is an in-out field the spinner has opted for.

Published Date: February 19, 2023 11:19 AM IST

Updated Date: February 19, 2023 11:20 AM IST

