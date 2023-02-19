LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Unlucky Rahul Departs For One
With a lead of 62 runs and nine wickets in hand, Australia is well and truly in command of proceedings in the ongoing Test in Delhi. Today is the third day and a big day in terms of the series. India would hope their bowlers can get them back in the contest in Delhi.
Earlier, Australia took a lead by a solitary run as India was bowled out for 262 in their first innings, Head attacked to give the visitors some quick runs. Giving him company is Marnus Labuschagne at 16 not out.
Brief scores: Australia 263 and 61/1 in 12 overs (Travis Head 39; Ravindra Jadeja 1/23) lead India 262 all out in 83.3 overs (Axar Patel 74, Virat Kohli 44; Nathan Lyon 5/67, Todd Murphy 2/53) by 62 run
