  LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni Expected to Attend Chepauk Decider
LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: MS Dhoni Expected to Attend Chepauk Decider

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Updates: Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 22, 2023 11:09 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

IND AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Chennai pitch to aid spinners? India vs Australia 3rd ODI On Wednesday 10:00 AM, Check Chennai Pitch Report, Record, & Live Streaming Details

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

The three-match ODI series against Australia following the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was expected to give a glimpse into India’s preparations for this year’s ODI World Cup at home. With the final ODI set to take place today, the hosts would look to win the game as that would mean they win the series. India beat Australia in the ODI opener at Mumbai and then the touring team won the game at Vizag to level things up.

The focus would be on the Indian batters and Suryakumar Yadav. Again, given that India are playing at home – they will start as slight favourites.

  • 11:17 AM IST

  • 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Rahul Dravid called the wheat brown strip in Chennai a ‘good wicket’ on the eve of the game, which can be code for a batting belter.

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: There are whispers that David Warner would be making a comeback to the side, If that is true, it would be a big boost for the Australian side.

  • 10:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: “We need to give some time & be patient with Surya in ODI format, he is also learning ODI a bit, T20 slightly different as he has been playing IPL, which is almost similar to T20I. We certainly see the upside of him doing well, which is good for the team,” India coach Rahul Dravid at the pre-match presser.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Dhoni was there at the venue yesterday where a picture of him from the Indian dugout went viral after it surfaced on social space.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Will Washington Sundar get a game? There are possibilities India may look to give him a look-in in the big decider at Chennai.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Former India captain Dhoni is going to attend the game in Chennai. His presence will surely motivate the Indian team. He is there in this city with the CSK camp for IPL preps.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Record: Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli 2 runs away from smashing ODI world record, will go past Greenidge-Haynes, Sachin-Ganguly: Rohit and Kohli have broken many individual records in ODIs but on Wednesday, they will have a great opportunity to create a world record as a batting pair. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need only two runs to become the fastest pair to reach 5000 runs in ODIs. They have scored 4998 runs in 85 innings as a pair at an average of 62.47.

  • 8:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: India will look to win this match at any cost to win this 3-match ODI series against Australia. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will also look to score big to make a competitive total.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: The pitch at Chepauk is likely to help spinners as the game progresses. That means the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

Published Date: March 22, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 11:09 AM IST

