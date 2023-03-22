Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Focus on Batting, Suryakumar in Decider
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Focus on Batting, Suryakumar in Decider

India Vs Australia, 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Updates: Follow the LIVE action from Rohit Sharma's Team India taking on Steve Smith's Australia in the series decider match in Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 22, 2023 7:53 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ind vs Aus ODI live score, Ind vs Aus ODI live, Ind vs Aus ODI live cricket score, Ind vs Aus ODI Live streaming, Ind vs Aus ODI live streaming online, Ind vs Aus ODI live scores and updates, India vs Australia 2023, India vs Australia 2023 ODIs, Ind vs Aus ODI Full schedule, Ind vs Aus ODI Squads, Ind vs Aus ODI timings, Ind vs Aus ODI team news, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins, Cricket News, 
IND AUS 3rd ODI LIVE: Chennai pitch to aid spinners? India vs Australia 3rd ODI On Wednesday 10:00 AM, Check Chennai Pitch Report, Record, & Live Streaming Details

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

The three-match ODI series against Australia following the four Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy was expected to give a glimpse into India’s preparations for this year’s ODI World Cup at home. With the final ODI set to take place today, the hosts would look to win the game as that would mean they win the series. India beat Australia in the ODI opener at Mumbai and then the touring team won the game at Vizag to level things up.

Also Read:

The focus would be on the Indian batters and Suryakumar Yadav. Again, given that India are playing at home – they will start as slight favourites.

Live Updates

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: The pitch at Chepauk is likely to help spinners as the game progresses. That means the team winning the toss would opt to bat first.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Interesting to see if India makes any changes. It is unlikely but again, you never know. There are whispers that Umran Malik may get a look in.

  • 7:55 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the decider between India-Australia at Chepauk today. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 22, 2023 7:51 AM IST

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 7:53 AM IST

More Stories