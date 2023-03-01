Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Spinners SHOCK Hosts in Opening Session
live

LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Spinners SHOCK Hosts in Opening Session

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Here you can find all the live scores and updates of the India vs Australia match from Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 1, 2023 11:34 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Ravichandran Ashwin

1* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Axar Patel

6 (13) 1x4, 0x6

Mitchell Starc

(5-0-21-0)*

Nathan Lyon

(8-2-23-3)
Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live cricket score, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test live streaming, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test squads, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test toss, India vs Australia, India vs Australia live score, India vs Australia live online score, India vs Australia live streaming, India vs Australia live score updates, India vs Australia live streaming online, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Border-Gavaskar Trophy schedule, Border-Gavaskar Trophy results, Border-Gavaskar Trophy live streaming, Ind vs Aus 3rd Test, 
India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score

After retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test, it will be chapter three at the Holkar stadium in Indore. While the Holkar strip is expected to help the spinners, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the playing XI.

Also Read:

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Live Updates

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LUNCH | After the two horrible losses at Nagpur and Delhi, Australia needed a good start in Indore and that is exactly what they got after Rohit opted to bat first. After 27 runs, India kept losing wickets and it was the spinners from Australia who did all the damage. Kohli got his eye in, but perished for 22. Kuhnemann and Lyon have three wickets apiece. LIVE | Ind: 84/7 vs AUS

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Mitchell Starc has come into the attack after a splendid spell upfront. The ball is still hard and Starc can make amends with it.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: What a morning this has been for Australia. Steve Smith has surely made the right moves. Ashwin walks into the middle to join Axar.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: What a review from Australia. KS Bharat has to make the long walk back. India is reeling as Lyon picks up another wicket. LIVE | Ind: 82/7 vs AUS

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Bharat is not going to die wandering. He slog sweeps Murphy for a six. Such aggression is good and would make the Australians think. LIVE | Ind: 82/6 vs AUS

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Predictions are already being made that this Test could be over within three days again. Will that happen? We will find out over the course of the Test.

  • 11:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: And then, Kohli departs. He looked good till he was there. He has been leg-before wicket to Murphy. India needs some rear-guard action now. Axar Patel joins KS Bharat. LIVE | Ind: 70/6 vs AUS

  • 11:01 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Some normalcy has been restored after the first hour. Kohli is the key for India. The last 30 minutes have yielded 23 runs, but more importantly, India has not lost any wickets. LIVE | Ind: 68/5 vs AUS

  • 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Australia lose a review against KS Bharat. Nitin Menon was spot on. And just after that, Bharat sweeps Lyon for a boundary.

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Kohli is happy to knock it down town and pick up a sing;e. From a batting point of view, things have improved after the first hour.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 1, 2023 11:33 AM IST

Updated Date: March 1, 2023 11:34 AM IST

More Stories