LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: After Kuhnemann’s Double; Lyon Removes Pujara

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Here you can find all the live scores and updates of the India vs Australia match from Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 1, 2023 10:16 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Australia 3rd test Day 1

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score

After retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test, it will be chapter three at the Holkar stadium in Indore. While the Holkar strip is expected to help the spinners, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the playing XI.

Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

Live Updates

  • 10:19 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Interesting move to give a promotion to Ravindra Jadeja. Will it work here? India has to look to score runs here. That is the best way to survive on a strip like this.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: OMG, what is happening in Indore? India has now lost Cheteshwar Pujara. Nathan Lyon gets him for the 12th time in his life. India is surely in trouble at the Holkar stadium. Ravindra Jadeja joins Virat Kohli. LIVE | IND: 39/3 vs AUS

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs AUS, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Just after Kuhnemann got Rohit. He has picked up another wicket from Shubman Gill. Australia fightback in the contest. Now, Nathan Lyon comes in to bowl his first over.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Rohit finally departs after an interesting first 20 minutes in Indore. Looked like he lost his patience against Kuhnemann. LIVE | Ind: 27/1 vs Aus

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: After the dramatic first over, Indian openers have settled down. Gill and Rohit have boundaries under their belt already. India has not lost a wicket till now and that is important. LIVE | Ind: 22/0 vs Aus

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Another ball from Starc shows that the ball was hitting the stumps. This means Rohit could have been out twice in the first over.

  • 9:37 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Massive reprieve for Rohit Sharma off the first ball of the Test. He edged the first ball from Starc. The umpire did not raise his finger and Smith did not take the review. Massive let-off for the touring team.

  • 9:26 AM IST

    Rohit Sharma at the toss: “It is a pretty good dressing room and like you said the morale is high. The guys are confident about their skills which is a good thing moving forward. We have played a lot of cricket (here) but this one (surface) is slightly different. Looks little dry and you have to adapt your skills and be at it all the time.”

  • 9:07 AM IST

  • 9:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: The runs in the first innings are premium and hence India has to put on a big total. Sanjay Manjrekar reckons this is a Day 3 pitch on Day 1.

Published Date: March 1, 2023 10:15 AM IST

Updated Date: March 1, 2023 10:16 AM IST

