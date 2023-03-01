LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Will Gill Replace Rahul?

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Here you can find all the live scores and updates of the India vs Australia match from Holkar Stadium in Indore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: March 1, 2023 8:35 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

After retaining the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in Delhi in the second Test, it will be chapter three at the Holkar stadium in Indore. While the Holkar strip is expected to help the spinners, it would be interesting to see if changes are made to the playing XI.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith (captain), Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Cameron Green, Scott Boland, Lance Morris

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Moments ahead of the toss, Australia’s stand-in captain Steve Smith has a close look at the strip. He always does this ahead of a game.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: For India, it would be spin to win again. The spinners have been ruling the roost in the two Test matches at Nagpur and Delhi.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Australia need to win this Test to stay alive in the series, while for the hosts, just another win out of the two remaining Tests would confirm a spot for them in the WTC final.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: The toss will take place roughly an hour from now. It will be a crucial toss for both sides. The team winning will look to bat first ideally, in order to avoid batting last on a spin-friendly strip.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: Rohit Sharma-led India look to make it three wins in a row against Australia in Indore, which if happens, will also guarantee the hosts a place in the much anticipated WTC finale.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: On Tuesday, coach Rahul Dravid was spotted bowling to Shubman Gill in the nets. He is surely in line to feature in the third Test.

    LIVE Updates | India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1 Score: For Australia, Steve Smith would be leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins. The touring side would also miss David Warner and Josh Hazlewood.

