  • 7:12 AM IST

  • 7:02 AM IST

    LUNCH | Pujara has played his part as Pant did the counter-attack to perfection after India lost skipper Rahane early on in the final day. With India needing 200 to win, India would start believing that they could do the unthinkable. The Australians have been good with their bowling but the batting has been top class from India. An exciting session coming up, don’t go anywhere! IND: 206/3 | IND Need 201 To Win | Pant 73*, Pujara 41*

  • 6:51 AM IST

  • 6:48 AM IST

    With 15 minutes to go for lunch, both the players are now looking to go into the break without any more casualties. Pant has been exceptional but has to continue and on the other hand, Pujara is living dangerously. IND: 197/3

  • 6:26 AM IST

    The two in the middle – Pujara and Pant – should now think of seeing it off till lunch without taking any further risks. 30 minutes still to go as Australia keep attacking India with close-in fielders. IND: 178/3 | IND Need 229 to Win

  • 6:11 AM IST

  • 6:07 AM IST

    BACK-TO-BACK SIXES | Is Pant going for a win while we think India is eyeing a draw? Back-to-back sixes of Lyon and Pant is on fire. He also brings up his 50. He should know the work is not yet done and he would have to carry on.

  • 5:54 AM IST

    Pant-Pujara Counter-Attack | Pant and Pujara have brought up a valuable 50-run stand after skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed early in the day. While young Pant is not afraid to play his shots and unsettle the Australian bowlers, Pujara is happy to take his time.

  • 5:31 AM IST

    PANT ON FIRE | The swashbuckling left-hander is showing courage in the middle as he hits Nathan Lyon for a four and then follows it up with a humungous six. Was Pant send in to do a counter-attack? Whatever it be, India needs him to be out there and not gift his wicket away.

  • 5:21 AM IST

    Pant looking comfortable in the middle. How much longer before Australia turn to Starc and the short-ball attack? Also, interesting to see if reverse swing is there or not. India has not hit a boundary in the last 10 overs, but that is inconsequential now as the tourists are looking to play time. IND: 116/3

India vs Australia 3rd Test Live Cricket Score

Day four belonged to Australia as they now need eight wickets on the fifth and final day of the 3rd Test at SCG on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing four-match Test series. Steve Smith and a blitz from Cameron Green set up Australia as they set India a target of 407. Also Read - India vs Australia, 3rd Test SCG: IND's Highest Fourth Innings Totals in AUS

Chasing 407, India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill – got off to a brilliant start, stitching a 71-run stand and more importantly seeing off the early burst from a formidable Australian pace-battery with the new-ball. Gill was the first to depart as he edged one to Tim Paine off the first ball of Josh Hazlewood’s second spell. Also Read - Aus vs Ind, 4th Test, 2020-21: BCCI Confirm Indian Cricket Team Will Travel to Brisbane For Final Test

Rohit looked in a positive frame of mind as he brought up his first fifty as an opener in an overseas Test. Just when India looked to be on track in chase of 407, Rohit was dismissed by Pat Cummins trying to hook the ball at the stroke of stumps. Also Read - IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia Skipper Tim Paine Fined For Showing Dissent to Umpire

At stumps on Day four, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle and would be the key if India wants to prevent a loss. Catch all the live updates on India.com.