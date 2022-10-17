LIVE | India vs Australia Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up

India takes on Australia in their warm-up game at the Gabba, Brisbane. This is an important game from India’s point of view. The focus would be on Mohammed Shami – who is on the side in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. It would be interesting to see if Australia are willing to field its best XI or if will they hold onto them. The weather would not let down the fans in Brisbane as the forecast is for clear skies.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Heavily TROLLED Over Mohammed Shami's Absence in IND's T20 WC Warm-up Game vs AUS | VIRAL TWEETS

Also Read - LIVE West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Mayers Departs, Scots Get Breakthrough

Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2022, Warm-Up Match: Nabi, Shakib Aim Winning Start

Live Updates

  • 12:41 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Just 18 balls left for the game and Arshdeep came to bowl the 18th over bowlers scalped another wicket Marcus Stoinis Departs on 7 runs. LIVE | AUS: 159/4 in 17.3 overs vs IND

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Just four overs left for the game and Australia needs 34 runs to win the game. Australia’s side is in a strong position.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Bhuvi finally picked up Glenn Maxwell but Finch is still in the game. India needs to make a plan to pick his wicket as well.

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Maxwell is on fire and India is on the verge of losing the game. India Needs to scalp the wicket to come back into the game. LIVE | AUS: 144/2 in 15 overs vs IND

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Chahal came to bowl the 15th over the spinner has done very good bowling so far as Yuzi get the breakthrough in his first over. Australia needs 51 in 35 balls.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Maxwell and Finch take Australia in a strong position as of now and India needs to scalp wickets to win the game. Finch is in great touch. Arshdeep bowled the 14th over and it was a good over for Australia as the bowler gave 17 runs

    LIVE | AUS: 134/2 in 14 overs vs IND

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Moeen Ali is spotted in Indian Camp along with Mohammed Shami.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Chahal again came to bowl the 13th over and the bowler is looking for another wicket.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Australia needs 90 runs in 52 balls. Finch already crossed 40 runs mark and the batter is looking in great touch. This is a good over for India as Pandya just gave 5 runs. LIVE | AUS: 102/2 in 12 overs vs IND

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Australia needs 91 runs from 58 balls and the hosts are playing well so far after losing the first wicket But Yuzvendra Chahal gets a breakthrough in his first over of the warmup match. Steve Smith departs. What great bowling by Chahal. LIVE | AUS: 97/2 in 10.4 overs vs IND