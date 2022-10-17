LIVE | India vs Australia Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up

India takes on Australia in their warm-up game at the Gabba, Brisbane. This is an important game from India’s point of view. The focus would be on Mohammed Shami – who is on the side in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. It would be interesting to see if Australia are willing to field its best XI or if will they hold onto them. The weather would not let down the fans in Brisbane as the forecast is for clear skies.Also Read - LIVE West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Cross Departs, Windies Fight Back

Also Read - Rohit Sharma's India Put up at 4-Star Hotel in Brisbane, Hosts Australia Get 5-Star Stay Ahead of Warm-up Game - Report

Also Read - Dinesh Karthik Passing Tips to Rishabh Pant Ahead of Ind-Aus T20 WC Warm-up Game is Heartwarming; Watch VIRAL Video

Live Updates

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Richardson with the final over. Surya will look to get the big hits in, he brings up fifty. He has brought up his fifty off 32 balls. LIVE | IND: 186/7 in 20 overs vs AUS

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: With two more overs to go, India would ideally look to get past 190. Starc with the penultimate over. Surya is the key with 11 balls remaining. Surya looking to access the leg side. LIVE | IND: 175/5 in 19 overs vs AUS

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Cummins has changed his angle and has come round the wicket to Surya, but that is not helping. Surya glanced at him for a boundary. And now, a SIX. LIVE | IND: 170/5 in 18 overs vs AUS

  • 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: With four overs to go, India has two of their specialist who loves this situation. Surya and Karthik would eye a big finish.Karthik departs. LIVE | IND: 155/5 in 16.4 overs vs Aus

  • 10:43 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Karthik is trying everything in the middle. That is what he is good at. He has Surya set at the other end. LIVE | IND: 147/4 in 16 overs vs Aus

  • 10:38 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: That is a DK special. Karthik walks across his stumps and hits Agar over deep square-led for a six. Karthik keeps finding these unique areas to hit. LIVE | IND: 138/4 in 15 overs

  • 10:36 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Suryakumar has got a start, and he will look to continue his good run. Hardik will look to take his time now that he has just walked in. Australia has been picking wickets at the right time. LIVE | IND: 131/4 in 14 overs

  • 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Virat Kohli departs on 19 runs the ex-skipper was in good touch. 122/3 (12.3)

  • 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Team, India is in good position as of now the batters are confident and that will help Rohit led India in the tournament.

    IND 117/2 (12)

  • 10:20 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Virat Kohli is in lethal form smashes a great six, and Suryakumar’s form is unbeatable the both the batter will gonna play a vital role in the T20 World Cup 2022. This was a good over for India. IND 106\2 11 vs AUS