LIVE | India vs Australia Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up

India takes on Australia in their warm-up game at the Gabba, Brisbane. This is an important game from India’s point of view. The focus would be on Mohammed Shami – who is on the side in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. It would be interesting to see if Australia are willing to field its best XI or if will they hold onto them. The weather would not let down the fans in Brisbane as the forecast is for clear skies.Also Read - LIVE West Indies vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2022, Group Stage: Former Champions Eye Wining Start

Live Updates

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Australia has not been in the best of form. The defending champions lost to India and England recently, They would like to get a win ahead of the T20 WC.

  • 8:52 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: This is the second-last chance for India to get things in order. They play New Zealand in two days’ time before the opener vs Pakistan.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Toss coming up shortly. In all probability, the team winning it would like to bat first. The teams would like to give exposure to their batters ahead of the mega-event.

  • 8:47 AM IST

  • 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Indian captain Rohit Sharma has not been in good touch off late. This is a good chance for Rohit to get among the runs ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 opener clash against Pakistan.

  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates, T20 WC 2022 Warm-up: Shami has not played a single T20I since November 2021 so this would be interesting to watch him play and that would possibly give an idea to team India about the pacer’s form.

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Focus would be on Md. Shami as his form could be a deciding factor for India. He has not had a lot of game time recently and hence this game would be important.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Ind vs Aus Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the warm-up game between India and hosts Australia at Gabba, Brisbane. Stay tuned to this space to stay on top of things.