LIVE | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Off to Steady Start, India Search For Wickets

LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Australia Off to Steady Start, India Search For Wickets. Get the latest updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final match between India and Australia.

Updated: February 23, 2023 6:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-Final Score: Injury Hit India Look to Defy Odds Against Favourites Australia.

LIVE| India vs Australia, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Cape Town: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur walking out for the toss amid speculation that she may miss the semi-final against Australia due to an illness on Thursday was a big relief for a country of over a billion. Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first at Newlands in Cape Town.

Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: 7 runs coming from the 3rd over and Australia are now at 21/0 after 3 overs of play. It has been a steady start for the Aussies and they would be looking to make use of the powerplay restrictions more. AUS 21/0 (3)

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: India introduce spin right in the second over of the 1st innings. It was heading towards a very economical over but Mooney clobbers a boundary towards deep back-ward point to end the over. 8 runs coming from the Deepti’s first. AUS 14/0 (2)

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Alyssa starts off the Australian innings with a boundary! Renuka did well in the next 5 balls and gave only 2 runs. At the end of the 1st over, Australia Women notch up 6 runs. AUS 6/0 (1)

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: We are done with the national anthems! Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney will be opening for Australia. Renuka Thakur will opening the bowling for India! LET’S PLAY!

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: We are just few minutes away from the toss, stay tuned to india.com as we bring you the latest updates of the T20 World Cup Semi-Final coverage between India and Australia! It doesn’t get bigger than this!

  • 6:15 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Harmanpreet Kaur at the TOSS | Pooja is unwell, so Sneh is replacing her. One more change is there. In place of Raja (Rajeshwari Gayakwad) Radha (Yadav) is in. I had a fever, but now I’m fine. One thing that we have been discussing throughout the tournament that we have to bat well that’s why we added one more batter. One more change: Yastika comes in for Devika.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Meg Lanning at the TOSS | We are gonna have a bat. Looks a pretty good wicket, conditions are really good so get out there and have some fun. Jess Jonassen comes in for Alana King and Alyssa Healy (fully fit and good to go) is back for Annabel Sutherland. It’s a different wicket, looks like it is playing pretty well, as usual we get out here and see what it is doing and adjust accordingly.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC: TOSS UPDATE | Australia have won the toss and opted to bat. Harmanpreet Kaur is fit to play!

