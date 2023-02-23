Home

LIVE | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Off to Steady Start, India Search For Wickets

Cape Town: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur walking out for the toss amid speculation that she may miss the semi-final against Australia due to an illness on Thursday was a big relief for a country of over a billion. Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first at Newlands in Cape Town.

Teams:

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

