LIVE | IND vs AUS, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Australia Off to Steady Start, India Search For Wickets

LIVE India vs Australia, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Score: Australia Off to Steady Start, India Search For Wickets. Get the latest updates and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final match between India and Australia.
Cape Town: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur walking out for the toss amid speculation that she may miss the semi-final against Australia due to an illness on Thursday was a big relief for a country of over a billion. Australia has won the toss and opted to bat first at Newlands in Cape Town.
Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
