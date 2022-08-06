LIVE India vs Australia Women’s Hockey, Semi-final, Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian women’s hockey team played a high octane match and booked a place in the semifinal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games after defeating Canada 3-2 on Wednesday. The challenge is much bigger now as India will battle it out against Australia for a place in the final. Salima Tete (3′), Navneet Kaur (22′) and Lalremsiami (51′) found the back of the net for India and will look .to replicate their peformance in the semi-final. The Indian team got off to an aggressive start and earned a Penalty Corner in the third minute of the match. Navneet Kaur produced a fantastic ball from the left flank and Salima Tete tapped the ball into the goal to help India take a 1-0 lead in the match. Vandana Katariya made a great run through the left flank, but she couldn’t find a way to extend India’s lead.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia Fetch Gold; IND Overtakes SCO In Medal Tally

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team continued to put pressure on their opponents and went into the first break with the lead in their hands. Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Punia Wins GOLD By Defeating Pak Rival In Men's 86Kg Final

India rode on the momentum and held most of the ball possession at the start of the second half. In the 22nd minute, Lalremsiami carried out a spectacular pass from the right flank to Navneet, who struck the ball into the goal to help India extend their lead at 2-0. Also Read - CWG 2022: Sakshi Malik Grabs Gold in Women's Freestyle 62 Kg Wrestling, Beats Ana Gonzalez of Canada

However, soon after, Brienne Stairs converted a Penalty Corner in the 23rd minute and kept Canada in the game.

Live Updates

  • 1:18 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: Australia has got a brilliant start to their 2nd quarter. Defensive overload from Australia in their D’s. Penalty corner for India. This is the chance for India. Another missed opportunity. 2nd Quarter – IND 0-1 AUS (7″)

  • 1:06 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: Penalty corner for India and Gurjit Kaur needs to make it count. One more missed opportunity. Just a minute left in the 1st Quarter and it gets over. IND 0-1 AUS at the end of 1st Quarter.

  • 1:02 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: Australian attacks are becoming quite frequent at the moment. India need to equalize and equalize soon. 1st Quarter – IND 0-1 AUS (3″)

  • 12:59 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: GOAL!!! Austrailia have drawn first blood for Australia. The cross was capitalised well by the Australians. 1st Quarter – IND 0-1 AUS (5″)

  • 12:56 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: 1st Penalty corner for India. Navneet Kaur, you beauty. Will India score? Just Missed. Now Australia in attack mode now. 1st Quarter – IND 0-0 AUS (9″)

  • 12:50 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: Australia have begun the game in the usual aggressive manner for which they are known for. They have already penetrated the D-twice. Even India have done it here. First Quarter – IND 0-0 AUS (5″)

  • 12:45 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: So, it begins. Australia will certainly to avenge their Olympic loss against India. Will India give a repeat performance? Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: Having finished second to New Zealand in the last CWG at home, the Australians would be desperate to return to the top of podium.

  • 12:34 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: The strike force too will have to be in its best and the likes of Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiani can’t afford to waste scoring opportunities, especially against a strong Australia, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

  • 12:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS Women’s Hockey, Semi-final: The defence crumbled when put under pressure which was evident in India’s 1-3 loss against England in their last pool match. Neha Goyal has been a livewire in the link-up between midfield and the forward line but she needs more support.