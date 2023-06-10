By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Umesh Gives India Perfect Start, Labuschagne Departs
WTC Final 2032 Live Score, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.
LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4
India will be aiming to contain Australia to as low as possible on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Saturday. At Day 3 stumps, Australia reached 123/4 in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start for Australia on fourth day. The first hour on Saturday would be crucial and it would be a test for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to exploit the conditions as much as possible.
