Home

Sports

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Umesh Gives India Perfect Start, Labuschagne Departs

live

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Umesh Gives India Perfect Start, Labuschagne Departs

WTC Final 2032 Live Score, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 469 (121.3) 1st Innings 296 (69.4) 135/5 (50.0) 2nd Innings Run Rate: (Current: 2.7) AUS lead by 308 runs Last Wicket: Marnus Labuschagne c Cheteshwar Pujara b Umesh Yadav 41 (126) - 124/5 in 46.4 Over Alex Carey (W) 5 * (4) 1x4, 0x6 Cameron Green 14 (51) 2x4, 0x6 Mohammad Shami (12.6-6-22-0) * Umesh Yadav (10-1-28-2)

IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Live Score

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4

India will be aiming to contain Australia to as low as possible on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Saturday. At Day 3 stumps, Australia reached 123/4 in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start for Australia on fourth day. The first hour on Saturday would be crucial and it would be a test for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to exploit the conditions as much as possible.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.