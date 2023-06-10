Home

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Gill-Rohit Eye Good Start

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Gill-Rohit Eye Good Start

WTC Final 2032 Live Score, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Gill-Rohit Eye Good Start. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Australia VS India 469 (121.3) 1st Innings 296 (69.4) 270/8 (84.3) 2nd Innings 45/1 (8.0) Run Rate: (Current: 5.63) IND need 403 runs to win Last Wicket: Shubman Gill c Cameron Green b Scott Boland 18 (19) - 41/1 in 7.1 Over Cheteshwar Pujara 0 * (4) 0x4, 0x6 Rohit Sharma (C) 22 (25) 3x4, 1x6 Scott Boland (3.5-0-10-1) * Mitchell Starc (1-0-13-0)

India will be aiming to contain Australia to as low as possible on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Saturday. At Day 3 stumps, Australia reached 123/4 in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start for Australia on fourth day. The first hour on Saturday would be crucial and it would be a test for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to exploit the conditions as much as possible.

