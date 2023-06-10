ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Gill-Rohit Eye Good Start
live

LIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Gill-Rohit Eye Good Start

WTC Final 2032 Live Score, IND Vs AUS, Day 4: Gill-Rohit Eye Good Start. Stay tuned to this place for all the live updates of India vs Australia Test match at the Oval.

Updated: June 10, 2023 7:24 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Cheteshwar Pujara

0* (4) 0x4, 0x6

Rohit Sharma (C)

22 (25) 3x4, 1x6

Scott Boland

(3.5-0-10-1)*

Mitchell Starc

(1-0-13-0)
India vs Australia, India vs Australia Live, India vs Australia Live Score, India vs Australia Live Updates, India vs Australia Live News, India vs Australia LIve from Oval, India vs Australia Live on Google, India vs Australia Free Live Score, India vs Australia Live Score, India vs Australia Free Live Score, IND vs AUS, IND vs AUS Live, IND vs AUS Live Updates, IND vs AUS Live Score, IND vs AUS Score on Google, IND vs AUS Score on Google News, IND vs AUS Free Live Score, IND vs AUS Free Score Updates, IND vs AUS Free Score Pics, IND vs AUS Score News, IND vs AUS Live on Google, IND vs AUS Cricbuzz score, IND vs AUS Kohli, IND vs AUS Siraj, IND vs AUS Shami, IND vs AUS Rohit Sharma, IND vs AUS Umesh Yadav, IND vs AUS On Hotstar, IND vs AUS Final Score, WTC final, WTC final 2023, WTC final 2023 news, WTC final Score Updates, WTC final 2023 Score Pics, WTC final 2023 Score Latest News, WTC final 2023 Score Latest Updates, WTC final 2023 Score Latest News, WTC final 2023, WTC final latest Score News, WTC final Score Updates, WTC final Google Pics, WTC final Google Updates, WTC final google
IND vs AUS, WTC Final 2023, Live Score

LLIVE Updates | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4

India will be aiming to contain Australia to as low as possible on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval on Saturday. At Day 3 stumps, Australia reached 123/4 in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs. Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green will start for Australia on fourth day. The first hour on Saturday would be crucial and it would be a test for the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur to exploit the conditions as much as possible.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 8:03 PM IST

    IVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023 Score, Day 4: Third and final session of the day starts. Pujara ends the over with a boundary. IND now need 399 runs to win and only got 9 wickets. IND 45/1 (78)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023 Score, Day 4: OUT!! Shubman Gill departs!! Australia have the breakthrough!! It’s tea time now! IND 41/1 (7.1)

  • 7:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023 Score, Day 4: 6 overs has been bowled in the run-chase and the Indians have brought up 28 runs. IND 28/0 (6)

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023 Score, Day 4: Australia have declared their innings on 270/8 and the target for the Indians is 444 runs.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023 Score, Day 4: Shami has removed Starc, but the Australians lead by over 440 runs. AUS 269/7 (84)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs AUS, WTC FINAL 2023 Score, Day 4: Alex Carey have completed his half-century as Australia ride on Carey-Starc partnership. AUS 222/6 (77)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Alex Carey brings up 200 for Australia with a four off Ravindra Jadeja. The lead swells past 370. Are Australia looking to declare at 400 lead? It’s Lunch On Day 4.

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: Alex Carey is once again playing a crucial innings towards the end for Australia. The lead crosses 360. AUS 191/6 & 469

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4:
    OUTTTTT!! Ravindra Jadeja does it again for India. Huge breakthrough for India. Greens tries to leave the ball, but it hits his bat in the handle and hits the stumps. Unlucky for Green. AUS 167/6 & 469

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs AUS, WTC Final 2023 Score, Day 4: While the weather looks sunny and bright at this moment, there is chances of thunderstorms (according to Accuweather) towards the fag end of the day and might force an early closure of play.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.