LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Siraj Removes Shanto; Visitors Get Early Breakthrough

Updated: December 15, 2022 1:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Litton Das

1* (3) 0x4, 0x6

Zakir Hasan

1 (3) 0x4, 0x6

Umesh Yadav

(2-0-3-1)*

Mohammed Siraj

(2-0-3-1)
LIVE | India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2, Score

Honours were shared on the opening Day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. While India has four wickets in hand, they would know that Shreyas Iyer – who is nearing a Test hundred – would be the key to a big first-inning total. The hosts would look to polish off the tail for as less runs as possible. India would hope Iyer gets ample support from the rest. Ravi Ashwin is a handy bat and he would be expected to contribute.

  • 12:53 PM IST

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Pujara, Iyer, and a couple of others got the fifties to help India go past 400. The visitors are allout for 404 and that looks like a good score with pitch-assisting spin. Taijul and Mehedy Hasan with four wickets apiece were the best bowlers on display for the hosts.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Umesh has used the long handle to his advantage again. This time his six brings up the 400.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Siraj off the mark with a boundary of the first ball. He has some swag, this is going to be exciting.

  • 12:44 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: The Bangladeshi openers would now be mentally getting ready to go out there and bat after Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed. Kuldeep missed the ball, and took the DRS. The replays showed that the ball missed the bat and was heading to the timber.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: One thing is for sure, the time till Umesh is in the middle – it is guaranteed entertainment.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Ashwin falls after a well-made 58. The partnership of 92 runs has been broken. Mehedy Hasan with the breakthrough. Umesh Yadav walks in, surely you can be in for some fun. And as we said, Umesh opens his account with a six. LIVE | Ind: 391/8 vs Ban

  • 12:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Meanwhile, Kuldeep is growing in confidence as he nears a Test fifty. The Indian tail has done well up until now. Can they continue on?

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Just a lone slip, the field has spread. Bangladesh on the defensive here at Chattogram. Every once in a while, Ashwin is happy to use his feet. That also keeps the bowler thinking. LIVE | Ind: 380/7 vs Ban

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Guess, what, just like that Kuldeep Yadav also has a fifty in sight. Remember, it is Kuldeep’s birthday and he would like to have a blast.

