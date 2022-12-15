LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Iyer Misses Ton; Ashwin Takes Visitors Past 300

live

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule India 309/7 (106.0) Run Rate: (Current: 2.92) Last Wicket: Shreyas Iyer b Ebadot Hossain 86 (192) - 293/7 in 97.6 Over Ravichandran Ashwin 21 * (46) 1x4, 1x6 Kuldeep Yadav 6 (27) 1x4, 0x6 Khaled Ahmed (16-3-36-1) * Mehidy Hasan (23-5-83-2)

Honours were shared on the opening Day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. While India has four wickets in hand, they would know that Shreyas Iyer – who is nearing a Test hundred – would be the key to a big first-inning total. The hosts would look to polish off the tail for as less runs as possible. India would hope Iyer gets ample support from the rest. Ravi Ashwin is a handy bat and he would be expected to contribute.

