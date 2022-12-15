LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Iyer Misses Ton; Ashwin Takes Visitors Past 300

live

December 15, 2022

Honours were shared on the opening Day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram on Wednesday. While India has four wickets in hand, they would know that Shreyas Iyer – who is nearing a Test hundred – would be the key to a big first-inning total. The hosts would look to polish off the tail for as less runs as possible. India would hope Iyer gets ample support from the rest. Ravi Ashwin is a handy bat and he would be expected to contribute.

Live Updates

  • 10:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Oh dear, Kuldeep is not going to defend anymore. He pulls a short ball in front of the square for a boundary. At the moment, Kuldeep doing a good job by just hanging in there.

  • 10:04 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: It has been a good first hour for Bangladesh. They have picked up the big wicket of Iyer. They would now like to bundle out India before lunch. LIVE | Ind: 305/7 vs Ban

  • 9:48 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Ashwin does not seem to be in any hurry. He plays a glorious flick off Ebadot to pick up a boundary and take India close to 300.

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: Interesting to see Ashwin’s approach from here. He has the shots and hence will he look to be more aggressive? Pace from both ends now.

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Ban, 1st Test Day 2: What a peach of a delivery it was to Iyer. Just when you felt the Indian batters were motoring along, Ebadot provides an unplayable delivery to Iyer to clean bowl him. Just the breakthrough Bangladesh needed. LIVE | Ind: 293/7 vs Ban

  • 9:28 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: There you go. Ashwin dances down the track and smashes it for a six. This is a good, positive approach. LIVE | Ind: 293/6 vs Ban

  • 9:24 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: Iyer has been DROPPED. Iyer went for the pull of a short ball and top-edged it. Litton Das spilled the catch at fine leg.

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: There is a forward short-leg and Ebadot is going fast and short. This is a good move considering there is no swing on offer.

  • 9:17 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: Ebadot wraps Ashwin on his pad. There is a huge appeal, the umpire does not raise his finger. The hosts go for the DRS because the bat was close to the ball. Replays showed there was no bat involved and Ashwin lived to bat on.

  • 9:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India vs Bangladesh: The strip is turning and we are just on the second day of the Test. Ashwin would closely be looking at the pitch. He would be one of the key spinners for India in the Test. LIVE | Ind: 282/6 vs Ban

